Over a million people view content in Irish on Twitter every day

More than a million people view Irish language content on Twitter every day, according to new research.

Professor Kevin Scannell, a well-known expert on the use of Irish online, published the new information and analyzed over 300 Twitter accounts that post Irish language content on a daily basis.

To find out, Professor Scannell screened all Twitter accounts that post content in Irish on a daily basis. He then analyzed the followers of those accounts and found that over 1,200,000 people could see Irish language content on Twitter every day.

The details: I found 309 accounts that publish content in Irish on a daily basis (on average, in 2020). I then used the Twitter API to analyze the followers of those accounts; 1.2M unique account among them. – Caoimhín Ó Scanaill (@kscanne) July 15, 2020

Professor Scannell has done many studies on the use of minority languages ​​online. He created the site IndigenousTweets.com, on which this new research is based, to give an insight into the use of minority languages ​​on Twitter