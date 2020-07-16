Latest news
Over a million people view content in Irish on Twitter every day

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

According to a new analysis, over 1,200,000 people view some form of Irish language content on Twitter every day

More than a million people view Irish language content on Twitter every day, according to new research.

Professor Kevin Scannell, a well-known expert on the use of Irish online, published the new information and analyzed over 300 Twitter accounts that post Irish language content on a daily basis.

Professor Scannell claimed that over 1,200,000 people view eccentric Irish language content on the site every day.

To find out, Professor Scannell screened all Twitter accounts that post content in Irish on a daily basis. He then analyzed the followers of those accounts and found that over 1,200,000 people could see Irish language content on Twitter every day.

Professor Scannell has done many studies on the use of minority languages ​​online. He created the site IndigenousTweets.com, on which this new research is based, to give an insight into the use of minority languages ​​on Twitter

