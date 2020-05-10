Monday, May 11, 2020
Over 1,500 Covid-19 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak

By Brian Adam
Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan does not think the Government will be advised on Friday to loosen the locksmith restrictions

Over 1,500 Covid-19 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak

Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan does not think the experts will be advising the Government on Friday to release the lock-in restrictions.

Dr Holohan said this evening with the deaths of 31 other people who were announcing Covid-19. He also confirmed that a second person between the ages of 15-24 had died as a result of the disease.

He said if the decision on the unlocking restrictions were to be decided today, it would be recommended not to release the restrictions and it does not appear that there will be "any significant change" from now until Friday.

He said the situation would be kept under review for several days.

It was announced today that a further 40 people died as a result of the pandemic in Ireland.

It was reported earlier that nine others with Covid-19 died in the North.

At least 1,528 people have died in Ireland as a result of the global pandemic, 1,190 people south of the border and 338 north of it.

The Southern Department of Health announced this afternoon that 376 new cases of coronary virus have been confirmed, leaving 23,716 cases of the disease confirmed in Ireland, 20,253 cases in the south and 3,463 cases in the north.

The number of deaths in the north is much higher than 338 as daily deaths only account for deaths in hospitals.

The latest findings were published during a discussion on Ireland's escape strategy.

Dr Holohan reiterated this afternoon that progress was being made in suppressing the spread of the disease but that the effort had to be kept afloat.

He reiterated that the figures for the number of new cases of the disease in the community and the numbers of people with the disease being treated in the health system were still higher than in some countries which has begun to release the strict lockout policies.

He mentioned in particular the case of nursing homes and other care centers.

Nursing homes and other care centers account for 59% of the total number of deaths.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said earlier that the number of patients being admitted to intensive care units, the number of new cases and the number of people dying from Covid-19 were not "good enough" to start mitigation of the strict lockout restrictions.

"I can't be bothered to say that these figures are still not good enough. Friday may be a significant improvement, but at the moment, I don't think we are there yet, ”said the Taoiseach.

Varadkar also said that people may be asked to cover their face in places where the social exclusion guidelines apply, such as the public transport system or indoor public spaces.

He indicated that this new advice may be coming to the end of this week.

Varadkar said that the scientists were not yet in agreement about the benefits of the masks, but that it was now the custom around the world to ask people to wear one.

He said he hoped to be able to provide a plan in the near future on how the restrictions will be alleviated.

“We hope to be able to share our strategy of releasing the lockout with the people of the country within a few days, or certainly at weekends. The Chief Medical Officer will be giving us new advice on Friday on when we should begin the process of reopening the economy and opening up the country, ”said the Taoiseach.

He said that he understood that people were now "impatient to collect".

Professor Sam McConkey, an infectious disease expert at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, said that he thought it would benefit the people of this country if some restrictions were lifted.

Adhering to social exclusion can allow people to go out and feel safe, he said.

Professor Sam McConkey said today that there was little risk and that children and people over the age of 70 were relatively safe to go outside to work or play as long as people kept away from each other and they wear masks.

McConkey said another coronary virus outbreak is unavoidable and he needs to be able to identify the disease within a few hours so he can find out who he is and isolate that person and his contacts so that it doesn't continue him spreading.

Meanwhile, Professor of Molecular Virology at Queen's University Belfast said that "an all-island approach" is the best way to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the community while easing restrictions.

Speaking of Morning Ireland, Professor Ultan Power said that if there is a similar approach in both jurisdictions on this island for incoming people the disease will not be re-admitted.

The International Labor Organization said around half of all workers around the world were at risk from the pandemic.

That's a total of 1.5 billion people.

Covid-19 has been infected by over 3.2 million people worldwide and has almost 220,000 lives.

There are a million people in the United States who have been diagnosed with the disease, which is one third of all cases in the world.

Covid-19 now has more, 58,000 killed in America than died in the Vietnam war.

