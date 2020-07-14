There are now over 10,000 charities in Ireland. This is indicated in the charities regulator's annual report.

The Regulator had its busiest year since its inception in October 2014 last year. The number of registered charities has increased by 7% since 2018.

The report for 2019 shows that 2,165 charities out of 10,514 charities had an annual income of over € 250,000.

875 charities had revenue of over € 1m, up from 855 charities in 2018.

The number of concerns raised about charities fell last year says the Regulator. 91% of complaints related to the legitimacy of charities, governance or insurance discipline and transparency.