Tech NewsAppsCybersecurityHow to?
Updated:

Outlook on iPhone is updated and you can now report spam, how?

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
iphoneBrian Adam -

iPhone Xs Max among the offers of the day of Unieuro: 590 Euro discount!

iPhone Xs Max returns among the offers of the day of Unieuro. The top of the range 2018 Apple...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Kerry ‘free’ from Covid-19 at 28 days with no new cases of coronavirus

A new case has not been detected in County Kerry in the last 28 days, which is twice the...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam -

Xiaomi drops when we can have the Mi Smart Band 5

In the case of this new Xiaomi smart band, events are precipitating because, after an official presentation, it usually...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam -

Google Play Store: Over 60 Android apps, games and themes as a gift today

Today Android Google Play Store gifts. The search engine shop, specifically, gives more 60 applications, games, themes, icons and customization...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Two killed in a road accident in Meath

Two men - a man and a woman - were killed in a road accident in Meath today. The accident...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

‘There is little hope for people who speak Irish every day’ – expert opinions on Government program

Nuacht.ie has spoken to politicians, scholars, commentators and other experts about the Irish and Gaeltacht dimension of the draft...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Statistics say it: Hackers and hackers that inhabit the online world have stopped sending malware in recent months to focus on phishing attacks. Those who throw us the hook of an unpaid invoice, an undelivered package or a blocked bank card so that we end up on a fake website leaving our personal data and credit and debit cards.

And most of the time, those attacks come through email, where messages with incomprehensible Spanish try to convince us to bite. Well, Outlook has finally introduced one of those security measures that should be mandatory in any email client, and especially when we are talking about one of the most used in the iOS ecosystem.

Update to report SPAM

The update of the Outlook application has arrived a few hours ago and finally introduces a function to report from the smartphone screen that the email we have received is dangerous, SPAM or simply unwanted. So that not only will it serve us, but the platform itself will know that this message must be blocked by many other accounts to which it could have reached.

These types of tools, in the end, become collaborative and it is the work of all users in a coordinated way that puts a stop to these messages that end up collapsing our inbox. Be that as it may, If you want to start pointing them out now, this is what you should do: the first, obviously, verify that you have the latest version, 4.42.0.

Flag emails as spam in Outlook.

Once inside Outlook you go to the inbox and click on a message that you think is SPAM. At the top right you will see three horizontal points. You touch on them and a menu will be displayed with options for managing that email. The third is “Report spam”, so you click to have the manager delete it and send it along with the other suspicious messages.

From that moment on, This communication is marked and set apart from the others, to avoid problems. And is that as Microsoft itself indicates in the App Store, “Do you see anything suspicious? Report spam and phishing messages to keep your inbox safe. Find the new option to Report spam right where you find other actions such as Archive and Delete. ” Of course, at the moment, only available for Microsoft 365 and Outlook.com accounts.

More Articles Like This

Adobe Flash will die on December 31, 2020: all content will be blocked, finally

Apps Brian Adam -
After years of flaws and problems, finally, Adobe has decided to permanently unplug the plug from Adobe Flash. The platform that until ten years...
Read more

Mediaworld discounts of June 17: Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Panasonic TV on offer

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
Like every day, they are renewed Mediaworld offers valid until 11.59 pm. Today on the list we find many smartphones and some televisions, but...
Read more

Google goes for it all: integrate Meet video conferencing in Gmail

Apps Brian Adam -
Apart from all the bad news that this year's coronavirus pandemic is leaving us, if we remember 2020 for anything (in terms of mobile...
Read more

How to read messages, listen to voice clips, see photos and WhatsApp status without the other person knowing

Apps Brian Adam -
Unless you have disabled read receipts, WhatsApp alerts the other person every time you read their messages, showing the double-check blue. However, there is...
Read more

LG 49WL95C-W, review: an ultra-wide monitor as big as ready to enjoy working

Computing Brian Adam -
Although they have gained enough traction in the gaming market, the ultra-wide monitors They have a large diagonal in the professional and office market,...
Read more

Edge is updated in the Dev Channel: you can now selectively import data

Apps Brian Adam -
Yesterday we saw how Microsoft opted for the channel system to replace the classic ring system that had been used in the Windows Insider...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY