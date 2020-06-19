Oura, the ring that will sneak if NBA players have coronaviruses

It is paradoxical that the object most coveted by an NBA basketball player is a ring (which is the one they give to those who manage to win the North American professional league championship), and that in this coronavirus crisis it will be another, but electronic, one that has the responsibility of alerting in case any of them have symptoms consistent with a Covid-19 infection.

His name is Oura and do not think that it is a novelty that has just hit the market. Just an exact year ago, we informed you on these very pages of its existence and of all the possibilities it offered when monitoring the main vital signs of the person wearing it. With hardly any discomfort and in a constant, direct and reliable way.

If you have a fever, quarantined

As you know, the remainder of the NBA season will be held from July 31, behind closed doors and within the Disney World campus of Orlando, Florida, since offers all the guarantees of isolation so that none of the players or members of the coaching staff are affected due to a spike in the virus anywhere else in the country.

Oura, the smart ring.

That huge entertainment complex, which in itself a city, will allow players to be controlled and to monitor their vital signs permanently Since Oura not only measures the heart rate of the wearer, it can also detect body temperature and give warnings to the medical staff in case it increases significantly.

It has to be said that This smart ring will only be worn by those players who so desire, on a voluntary basis, since it is private data such as health data that will be in full view of all the technical team deployed to carry out this monitoring. And it is that the great advantage of this device is very little invasive: it is much more comfortable than having a watch or an activity bracelet on the wrist and, of course, infinitely less annoying than a smartphone permanently hanging from the pocket.

If you are interested in getting one, you already have it for sale at a price of 314 euros in various colors, designs and with a gift kit that will allow you to adjust it better to any thickness of finger. So that you do not find yourself receiving it at home with the surprise that it is great for you.

>