ScienceTech NewsSpace tech
Updated:

Our satellite, the moon, is 85 million years younger

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Coronavirus, the Italian study: "those who re-get in danger of developing the severe form"

An all-Italian study, published in the BMJ Global Health journal, is making much discussion and concern in the past...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

Italian Spaceport of Virgin Galactic: this is where we are

We are in July 2020 and two years have passed since the close partnership between Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson's...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Here’s how to see Comet NEOWISE: it will also be visible from Italy with the naked eye

Finally, the long-awaited moment has arrived for professional astronomers, amateurs and for all those who simply want to enjoy...
Read more
MicrosoftBrian Adam -

Layoffs in sight for Microsoft, 1000 jobs at risk

There global Coronavirus crisis would also have involved Microsoft. According to reports from various sites, in fact, the Redmond...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley

There is a reason why this place is called Death Valley. If we were in a Hollywood movie, the...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

This abysmal sponge has been compared to E.T because of its bizarre shape

We have more accurate maps and data on the surface of Mars than of the depths of our planet's...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Our satellite, the moon, is 85 million years younger

In a new study by the German Aerospace Center, experts found that, in addition to having once a gigantic ocean of magma, our rocky satellite has also formed later than expected by scientists. To find out, the timeline of the formation of the Moon was reconstructed.

Billions of years ago, a Mars-sized protoplanet crashed onto a still young Earth and, amidst debris and cosmic rubble, a new rocky body was formed: our Moon. Scientists previously thought this collision had occurred 4.51 billion years ago, while the new study places it at 4.425 billion years ago.

The team used mathematical models for calculate the composition of the celestial body over time. Based on the idea that our satellite housed a large ocean of magma, the researchers calculated the minerals that formed during the cooling of the magma. Following the timeline of the magmatic ocean, scientists have been able to trace the full formation of the moon.

By comparing the measured composition of the lunar rocks with the expected composition of the magma ocean from our model, we were able to trace the evolution of the ocean to its starting point, the moment when the moon was formed“says study co-author Sabrina Schwinger.”This is the first time that the moon’s age can be directly linked to an event that occurred at the end of Earth’s formation“adds Thorsten Kleine, professor at the Institute of Planetology.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

For the first time ever, a human chromosome has been completely sequenced

Android Brian Adam -
Scientists have a good general understanding of human chromosomes, although there are still gaps. However, the latter may have been definitively eliminated, as a...
Read more

Facebook already allows screen sharing in Messenger video calls

Apps Brian Adam -
Video calls and Messenger Rooms are now more complete on mobile: Facebook has incorporated the option to share the screen. With this option it...
Read more

This is an ax created 1.4 million years ago by Homo erectus

Science Brian Adam -
In the Konso-Gardula site of Ethiopia, an area full of stone tools and fossils attributed to H. erectus, was found an old ax created...
Read more

Internet, problems in various countries: this is the reason for the ‘global down’

Science Brian Adam -
We are so connected that by now some people almost assume that the Internet always works. In reality, the whole infrastructure is not perfect...
Read more

Facebook: How to post an invisible or ghost comment?

Apps Brian Adam -
If when browsing Facebook you have noticed that some users put blank comments and you want to discover how to do it too, here...
Read more

DL Simplifications: the mayors will no longer be able to oppose 5G

Science Brian Adam -
News in the Government simplification decree, which was published in the Official Gazette after approval by Parliament. An amendment, in fact, made it waste...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY