Our satellite, the moon, is 85 million years younger

In a new study by the German Aerospace Center, experts found that, in addition to having once a gigantic ocean of magma, our rocky satellite has also formed later than expected by scientists. To find out, the timeline of the formation of the Moon was reconstructed.

Billions of years ago, a Mars-sized protoplanet crashed onto a still young Earth and, amidst debris and cosmic rubble, a new rocky body was formed: our Moon. Scientists previously thought this collision had occurred 4.51 billion years ago, while the new study places it at 4.425 billion years ago.

The team used mathematical models for calculate the composition of the celestial body over time. Based on the idea that our satellite housed a large ocean of magma, the researchers calculated the minerals that formed during the cooling of the magma. Following the timeline of the magmatic ocean, scientists have been able to trace the full formation of the moon.

“By comparing the measured composition of the lunar rocks with the expected composition of the magma ocean from our model, we were able to trace the evolution of the ocean to its starting point, the moment when the moon was formed“says study co-author Sabrina Schwinger.”This is the first time that the moon’s age can be directly linked to an event that occurred at the end of Earth’s formation“adds Thorsten Kleine, professor at the Institute of Planetology.