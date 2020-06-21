Our galaxy could contain 600 million Earth-like planets!

British Columbia, Canada: Astronomers have calculated that only one out of every five stars like the Sun in our Milky Way galaxy could be surrounded by a star like our Earth. That is, the number of Earth-like planets in our galaxy alone could be 6 billion (600 million).

One of the American Astronomical Society's online research journals, the Astronomical Journal. Recent Issues I have published an article by experts from the University of British Columbia, Canada, in which they have taken a detailed look at the information obtained from the Kepler 2 space telescope of the American space research institute "NASA" and estimated that What is the probability of the existence of a planet resembling our Earth, around any star like our Sun.

It should be noted that NASA sent a telescope called "Kepler" in 2009 to search for planets around other stars. It retired in 2013 after some defects but in 2014 it was replaced by "Kepler 2". The telescope was launched into space, which was even more powerful and sensitive. By the end of 2018, she had retired, but in addition to studying 530,506 stars, she had also traced 2,662 more planets orbiting other stars.

Over a four-year period, the Kepler-2 telescope has garnered so much data that experts are still analyzing it and announcing new discoveries. A recent estimate by Canadian scientists is a link in the same chain.

Michelle Quinimoto, a young student at the University of British Columbia under the supervision of Dr. Jamie Mathews, a professor of physics and astronomy, estimated that there was a rocky planet resembling our Earth around any star like the Sun. 20% chance.

According to our information so far, the number of stars in our Milky Way galaxy may be around 200 billion, but there are about 30 billion stars that are very similar to our Sun in terms of their structure and age. Are

Thus, a 20% probability means that the potential number of Earth-like planets in our galaxy alone could be as high as 6 billion (600 million).

"There's a whole planet in our galaxy for almost every human being on Earth," Mathews joked.

Remember that the possibility of life on a planet other than Earth depends directly on the fact that the planet is not only "rocky" like our Earth and has water on its surface, but also its own. Even at such a distance from the star that the water on the surface of this planet can maintain its liquid state.