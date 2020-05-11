Organizations Must Increase Cyber ​​Security to Avoid COVID-19 Scams

Fraudulent emails and communications about tax measures leading to fake websites are some of the actions fraudsters are taking.

Given the advance of the COVID-19 pandemic, some governments, including Panama, are preparing packages of fiscal support measures to alleviate the impact that the slowdown of the economy will have on society.

Due to the contingency, teleworking and the use of technological tools to keep equipment connected have also increased in organizations.

At the same rate, fraudsters seek alternatives to violate conventional security protocols and reap benefits from information-hungry network users.

KPMG in Panama warns that among the most common scams are: fraudulent emails that attach malicious documents to exploit some vulnerability of the organizations’ computer systems; False notices to customers of alleged updates due to outages of basic services due to COVID-19 that lead to the download of malware and other malicious programs, in addition to false communications about the fiscal measures ordered, in which

Users are invited to visit a fake website that collects financial and tax information.

Other tactics are identity theft in emails that seek to lure users to fake sites, such as the Center for Disease Control (CDC) of the Ministry of Health or the World Health Organization (WHO), where request user and password credentials; or communications related to fake cures, hotlines, and charity or charity requests.

The firm warns that among the clues that suspicious emails can throw are: bad grammar, punctuation and spelling errors; differences in the design and quality of the email that the brand or institution usually receives; threats or a sense of urgency in the content, or a direct request to provide personal or financial information.

KPMG offers several steps to reduce the risk of organizations and their collaborators:

Work teams should be sensitized to the increase in cyber risks related to COVID-19.

Be cautious of fraudulent emails claiming to be from an expert with information related to the coronavirus. Do not open attachments from unknown or unverified people.

Before sharing information or news from COVID-19, check the sender and make sure it comes from an official source.

Set up strong passwords, and preferably two-factor authentication, for all remote access accounts; especially for access to collaboration tools in the cloud.

Make sure computers have antivirus software and a

Other measures that can be implemented in organizations are:

Enable a helpline or online chat that collaborators can easily access to get advice or report any security incident.

Verify that there is a system that encrypts computer data, in the event of theft, to avoid loss of information or unauthorized access.

Ensure that financial processes require authorization confirmation for payments of significant amounts during the COVID-19 pandemic. This confirmation can help protect you against the increased risks associated with compromised emails and phishing fraud. Ideally, use a different channel, such as a call or sending a text message to confirm the request.