Monday, May 11, 2020
TechologyCyber World
Updated:

Organizations Must Increase Cyber ​​Security to Avoid COVID-19 Scams

By Brian Adam
4
0

Most Viewd

TechologyBrian Adam - 0

The mysterious X-37B plane is about to return to orbit and this time we know why

There is a lot of mystery around the US Army X-37B spacecraft that recently returned to Earth after nearly...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Motorola RAZR, surprise: two folding smartphones for the price of one in the USA

Do you remember Motorola RAZR, the folding smartphone that has made a lot of talk about itself because of...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Copy an object from reality and paste it on your computer: the incredible video

In the last few days, a particularly interesting video has been making the rounds of social networks, in which...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

The RTX 3080 Ti will be a power monster, but the RTX 3070 isn’t a joke either

Incredibly powerful, with a huge number of CUDA cores and high operating frequencies. If the next generation of NVIDIA video...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp for PC and Mac already shows its dark mode in the beta version

New screens appear on how they carry out these jobs. WhatsApp dark mode is now available for iOS and Android...
Read more
CommunityBrian Adam - 0

Staff of Dundalk Nursing Home heartbroken at death 23

The chief director of Dundalk Nursing Home, Dundalk, has confirmed that since April 1st, 23 residents died at the...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi Mi Band 5: the first photos of the futuristic smartband leaked

After the information of a few weeks ago, which described the launch of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 during...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

NVIDIA Ampere and AMD RDNA2: will this be the right year to change GPUs?

The current generation of video cards has split the market in two. On the one hand, there is NVIDIA,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Fraudulent emails and communications about tax measures leading to fake websites are some of the actions fraudsters are taking.

Given the advance of the COVID-19 pandemic, some governments, including Panama, are preparing packages of fiscal support measures to alleviate the impact that the slowdown of the economy will have on society.

Due to the contingency, teleworking and the use of technological tools to keep equipment connected have also increased in organizations.

At the same rate, fraudsters seek alternatives to violate conventional security protocols and reap benefits from information-hungry network users.

KPMG in Panama warns that among the most common scams are: fraudulent emails that attach malicious documents to exploit some vulnerability of the organizations’ computer systems; False notices to customers of alleged updates due to outages of basic services due to COVID-19 that lead to the download of malware and other malicious programs, in addition to false communications about the fiscal measures ordered, in which
Users are invited to visit a fake website that collects financial and tax information.

Other tactics are identity theft in emails that seek to lure users to fake sites, such as the Center for Disease Control (CDC) of the Ministry of Health or the World Health Organization (WHO), where request user and password credentials; or communications related to fake cures, hotlines, and charity or charity requests.

The firm warns that among the clues that suspicious emails can throw are: bad grammar, punctuation and spelling errors; differences in the design and quality of the email that the brand or institution usually receives; threats or a sense of urgency in the content, or a direct request to provide personal or financial information.

KPMG offers several steps to reduce the risk of organizations and their collaborators:

  • Work teams should be sensitized to the increase in cyber risks related to COVID-19.
  • Be cautious of fraudulent emails claiming to be from an expert with information related to the coronavirus. Do not open attachments from unknown or unverified people.
  • Before sharing information or news from COVID-19, check the sender and make sure it comes from an official source.
  • Set up strong passwords, and preferably two-factor authentication, for all remote access accounts; especially for access to collaboration tools in the cloud.
  • Make sure computers have antivirus software and a
    updated firewall.
  • Other measures that can be implemented in organizations are:
  • Enable a helpline or online chat that collaborators can easily access to get advice or report any security incident.
  • Verify that there is a system that encrypts computer data, in the event of theft, to avoid loss of information or unauthorized access.
  • Ensure that financial processes require authorization confirmation for payments of significant amounts during the COVID-19 pandemic. This confirmation can help protect you against the increased risks associated with compromised emails and phishing fraud. Ideally, use a different channel, such as a call or sending a text message to confirm the request.
  • Verify that you have backups for all critical business systems and validate the integrity of the backups.
  • Work with the crisis management and incident management team to define an alternative communications and video conferencing environment. This alternative platform will be necessary if the organization has a security incident that compromises the computer systems and will provide additional support, in case the communications provider has problems with
    capacity or availability.

More Articles Like This

The first Guatemalan satellite will be released into space

Techology Brian Adam - 0
On Tuesday, April 28, Quetzal-1 will be released into space from the International Space Station and will begin to orbit Earth. By EuroXlive Quetzal-1, the first...
Read more

Hospitals: one of the main targets of cyber attacks

Techology Brian Adam - 0
These are the reasons why hospitals and healthcare facilities are an attractive target for cybercriminals. By EuroXlive Hospitals, as well as organizations and companies linked to...
Read more

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro: possible technical specifications and prices on the net!

Techology Brian Adam - 0
Bomb report published by the popular leaker Jon Prosser, who in a video published a few minutes ago spread the alleged complete data sheets...
Read more

Xiaomi has a Redmi Full HD monitor even cheaper for 78 euros

Online Shopping Brian Adam - 0
A few months ago, Xiaomi launched its first monitors on the market. The Xiaomi Curved Screen Gaming Display had 34 inches, with a 1500R...
Read more

Google Meet is now free and can be accessed from any email account

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
The daily use of the platform has grown 30 times since January 2020. By EuroXlive Considering the importance of physical isolation at this time and the...
Read more

Set Face ID so it doesn't turn off the screen light when you look at it

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
The mobile will stay active while you are using it. It is not a function that is too new since some Android phones had...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

AMCHAM and AED team up to bring Costa Rica back to Costa Ricans abroad

Public-private partnerships are key not only to address this pandemic but also to move Costa Rica forward. By EuroXlive Due...
Read more
Techology

The first Guatemalan satellite will be released into space

Brian Adam - 0
On Tuesday, April 28, Quetzal-1 will be released into space from the International Space Station and will begin to orbit Earth. By EuroXlive Quetzal-1, the first...
Read more
Techology

Hospitals: one of the main targets of cyber attacks

Brian Adam - 0
These are the reasons why hospitals and healthcare facilities are an attractive target for cybercriminals. By EuroXlive Hospitals, as well as organizations and companies linked to...
Read more
Techology

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro: possible technical specifications and prices on the net!

Brian Adam - 0
Bomb report published by the popular leaker Jon Prosser, who in a video published a few minutes ago spread the alleged complete data sheets...
Read more
Community

Slight reduction in Covid-19 unemployment payment

Brian Adam - 0
The Covid-19 unemployment payment has declined slightly. This is the first time since it was approved on March 16th. 598,000 are in receipt of the €...
Read more
Entertainment

Thor: Love and Thunder, Taika Waititi's ambition and courage

Brian Adam - 0
In keeping with the Norse apocalypse whose name it bears, Thor: Ragnarok was a real movie earthquake for fans of the God of Thunder...
Read more
Corona Virus

Apple will begin reopening its physical stores in the United States

Brian Adam - 0
Apple is based in California, where confinement has been extended through May 31. By AFP Apple will reopen its physical stores next week in some states...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY