Thursday, May 7, 2020
Techology
Optical discs with 1TB capacity will become a reality

By Brian Adam
File disc

Imagine that a single Optical discLike a DVD, it is used to make a backup of all the data you have on your computer. In the middle of 2015, this will be a reality, thanks to the Archival disc, which will have a storage capacity, initially, of 300 GB.

ArchivalDisc

These new supports are being developed by two “technology giants”, Sony and Panasonic, who argue that they will have the ability to resist humidity, dust and temperature changes.

In addition, manufacturers guarantee their compatibility with future optical formats, which will make it easier for them to be read by new generation systems.

The long-term plan is to increase its capacity, first, to 500 GB and subsequently to 1TB.

ArchivalDisc2 "src =" http://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/03/ArchivalDisc2.jpg

The key to this new technology, it seems, is the resistance it offers, as well as the security of having it physically.

sony_and_panasonic_to_rock_storage_market_with_300gb_archival_disc_m8

What do you think of the Archival Disc and its imminent arrival on the market? Would you use them to save your information and make backups?

