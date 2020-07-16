Opposition parties are seeking clarification from the Government on the announcement yesterday of the wearing of masks in indoor areas as part of efforts to control the spread of the crown virus.

It was announced yesterday that it will be mandatory for both customers and staff to wear masks in shops and supermarkets, and new legislation is being prepared accordingly.

Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane welcomed the announcement but said Health Minister Stephen Donnelly must ensure that business and the public are given clear guidance.

Duncan Smith of the Labor Party also called on the Government to publish guidelines and provide clear and unambiguous information about wearing masks.

The Government also announced yesterday that pubs will not reopen until 10 August, instead of next Monday as planned.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin pointed out that the decision was made in light of the number of person-to-person reproduction of the coronavirus being raised to over 1. He accepted, he said, that the decision would go hard on pubs.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the reproductive number is now between 1.2 and 1.8 and if pubs reopened the virus could spread further.