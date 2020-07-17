The opposition has criticized the Department of Education's decision to release this year's Leaving Certificate results 3 weeks later this year.

Results will normally be issued in mid – August but this year 's Leaving Certificate results will not be issued until September 7th. CAO tenders will be made 4 days later on September 11th.

The Department says there will be a delay in issuing the results this year due to the complexities involved in the process of awarding grades to students this year, which was implemented due to the coronary virus pandemic.

Today, the Minister for Education has tried to reassure students that the delay in issuing results will not bother them.

Norma Foley said that everyone was now living in extremely unusual circumstances and that unusual policies were being taken accordingly.