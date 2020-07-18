OPPO Watch has arrived in Europe, launching on July 20 in Germany for € 249

OPPO Watch appeared surprisingly in the Old Continent, specifically in Germany, where apparently it will arrive very soon at attractive prices. The first smartwatch from the Dongguan company had already been announced in March 2020 but very little has been said since. Now he has finally officially shown himself in the German market where he will make his debut.

The first images that appeared online concerned the analyzes conducted by the US FCC and some interesting data had already leaked. On July 16, 2020, however, it appeared in Germany the entire data sheet that we will now see together.

First, we talk about a 1.6 “AMOLED display with a resolution of 360 x 320 pixels and Gorilla Glass 3 protection for the 41mm version, the only one presented so far. The chipset supplied is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 and it is accompanied by the Apollo 3 co-processor. Regarding memory, however, we are talking about 8 GB of storage space and 1 GB of RAM.

The 300 mAh battery supports Flash VOOC charging via magnetic pin and allows intensive use for 24 hours or 14 days if in energy saving. Other features include water resistance to 5 ATM, Bluetooth 4.2 BLE, Wi-Fi Single Band, NFC with Google Pay support, compatibility also with Google Assistant and GPS. On the software side there is the ColorOS Watch operating system based on Wear OS by Google, which can also offer various features such as sleep and cardiac activity monitoring, and also different sport modes.

OPPO Watch is expected to hit the German market starting from 20 July for the price of 249 Euros. At the moment, nothing is known about the launch in other European countries.