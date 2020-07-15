OPPO unveils wireless charging at 65W and mini chargers, in addition to the 125W

During the “Flash Forward” event, held on the morning of today 15 July 2020, OPPO presented its press to the press new fast charging technology, which goes beyond the “record” recorded a few days ago by iQOO, given that the latter had presented a 120W technology. OPPO, on the other hand, aims higher: 125W (20V / 6.25A).

However, the aforementioned fast charge was not the only protagonist of the Chinese company’s event. In fact, always in the context of “Flash Forward”, the company has unveiled various magazines that we will see in action in the future. In addition to the 125W one, there is also the 65W AirVOOC wireless charger (from 0 to 100% in 30 minutes, performance similar to the wired charging of OPPO Find X2 Pro), the 50W SuperVOOC mini charger (1.05 cm thick) and the 110W mini charger (dimensions similar to a classic charger from 18W). The latter two focus on portability and it is the first time that OPPO has brought solutions of this type to the market.

For the rest, we have already talked about the 125W recharge on these pages, but it is good to analyze in detail all the news. Raising the curtain on the renewed rapid charging system, the Chinese company has announced that this technology is capable of carrying a smartphone from 0 to 100% in about 20 minutes (it reaches 41% in 5 minutes). In these cases, a 4000 mAh battery is always considered. The technology is compatible with previous SuperVOOC and VOOC and supports the mainstream 65W PD and 125W PPS protocols. Do you think that the 65W recharge we saw on devices like OPPO Find X2 Pro was able to do this in about 38 minutes, as you can read in our in-depth analysis on the smartphone?

The Chinese company in the past has often aimed at fast charging, from the first 20W VOOC up to the 65W Super VOOC 2.0, passing through the 30W Wireless VOOC Flash Charge. However, this time the “generational leap” is quite marked, given that it goes from 65W to 125W. For some time now, a debate has been going on about how these fast charging technologies actually go to “stress” the battery, going to degrade it over time.

Here many factors come into play and at the moment it is difficult to say what the limit is up to where you can go: what is certain is that manufacturers test these products properly before putting them on the market and there is also to say that one Today’s smartphone is often replaced after a relatively limited number of years. For the rest, the quick charge is undoubtedly very useful: it is one of those characteristics from which it is difficult to go back once tried, simply find the right compromise.

We will see: at the moment OPPO has not announced smartphones compatible with this technology, therefore we will have to wait a little longer before seeing it actually get into our hands. We remind you that for some time it has been rumoured that Xiaomi is ready to implement a 120W fast charge.

In short, it seems that smartphone manufacturers are staying focusing more and more on fast charging. Surely soon we will see some beautiful ones.