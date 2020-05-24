MobileAndroidTech News
Updated:

OPPO Reno4 leaks into some billboards: first specifications

By Brian Adam
The OPPO Reno3 range was announced in China at the end of 2019 (the Find X2 family of devices has arrived), but it seems that the time has already come to talk about the Chinese company’s next smartphone. In fact, some have leaked alleged images related to OPPO Reno4.

In particular, according to what GSMArena and Gizchina reported, on the Chinese social network Weibo, photos of some billboards appeared. The latter reveals to us both some probable technical characteristics of the device and the alleged design. In fact, the words “5G” and “65W” stand out, which indicate the possibility that the Chinese company focuses on the new standard in terms of connectivity and on a very fast recharge.

For the rest, in the photos, you can see two colours of the device, complete with “Glow” written in “backlight”. It could probably be the name chosen by OPPO for that particular colour, but obviously it is still too early to say. The back seems to present four photographic sensors and an LED flash, but in reality one of the lenses is a bit “hidden” and therefore we will have to wait to see more detailed images.

In any case, it seems that there will be no shortage of features Ultra Steady Video and Super Night Scene Video. At the moment we have no information on the possible announcement date of OPPO Reno4: we will see.

