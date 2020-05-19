OPPO Reno Z, review: an outstanding display for a very balanced mid-range

OPPO has been entering the international market for some time. The Chinese firm does not compete at the level of manufacturers such as Xiaomi, more interested in the price war In almost all ranges, it opts for higher echelons. Somewhat more expensive phones but that seek to reach a more demanding public sector, hence they are already innovating in key points such as design or the camera. You just need to see what they did with the Find X.

The phone we are now holding belongs to another family. Is the OPPO Reno Z, one of the models of the recent Reno line and that is located in the middle lines of the market. A balanced phone that competes in the line of the 350 euros but that has a few weapons to show. And to teach it, it has been laid on our analysis table. This is what we have extracted, are you joining us?





This is the OPPO Reno Z, technical specifications

OPPO Reno Z

screen 6.4-inch AMOLED

Ratio 19.5: 9

FullHD + at 2,340 x 1,080 Processor Helium P90

GPU 9XM-HP8 Versions 4GB / 128GB

Without microSD Rear camera 48 megapixel IMX586

5 megapixels Frontal camera 32 megapixels software Android 9 Pie

Color OS 6.0 Dimensions and weight 157.3 × 74.9 × 9.1mm

186 grams Drums 4,035 mAh

20W VOOC 3.0 Quick Charge Connectivity and sound 4G

WiFi 4

Bluetooth 5.0

Gps

USB Type-C

Headphone jack Others On-screen fingerprint reader Price 360 euros on Amazon

Sober and robust design that invites cover

We have placed ourselves against OPPO designs other times and it seems that the Chinese manufacturer maintains its main maxims. The construction of robust terminals, which give off durability although the glass cover invite us not to test them, and that in turn are comfortable once we have them in hand. And the OPPO Reno Z perfectly meets both.

Since we have a glass phone in our hands, we move in the usual waters: cleaning. In Reno Z the tracks are marked, and that we have in hand the phone in black that should go somewhat more unnoticed. But it doesn’t happen. The oleophobic treatment seems somewhat ‘green’, although the glass adds that extra touch that few materials achieve. That itself is slippery.

Although to avoid the latter, OPPO adds a sunken central area which is used to print text and the logo, and which descends from the bottom of the cameras. A central area that, unfortunately, gives the feeling in hand that there is a sticker attached to the back of the phone. Maybe it’s a personal feeling and nothing else. Of course, it disappears with the cover that the manufacturer includes in the box.

With the fingerprint reader on the screen, the rear is much cleaner only with the camera kit

The back does not have a fingerprint reader, which is embedded in the screen for that, so we have the dual camera centered and in a vertical position, and under it the flash. And in between? In between we stumbled upon OPPO’s solution so cameras don’t scratch against solid surfaces: a small hemisphere that detaches the phone from tables and other surfaces. The downside is that the terminal is somewhat unstable when we support it. Again, maybe just hobbies.

We go with the distribution of the keypads, which does not leave the classic system at this point. Power button on the right frame, volume buttons on the left frame with the microSD tray on top (no microSD, by the way) and the USB C port on the bottom. Focused, leaving the headphone jack in the right corner. As for the front, quite well taken advantage of with thin frames to the sides, although perhaps the lower chin is off the hook, somewhat thicker than the upper frame. Symmetry, please.

OPPO Reno Z Samsung Galaxy M20 Huawei P Smart + Moto G7 Plus Sony Xperia 10 Redmi Note 7 screen 6.4 “ 6.2 “ 5.9 “ 6.2 “ 6.0 “ 6.3 “ Front percentage 85.8% 83.6% 82.2% 81.4% 79.4% 81.4% Dimensions 157.3 x 74.9 x 9.1 mm 156.4 x 74.5 x 8.8 mm 157.6 x 75.2 x 7.6 mm 157 x 75.3 x 8.3 mm 155.7 x 68.0 x 8.4 mm 159.2 x 75.2 x 8.1 mm Weight 186 g 186 g 169 g 176 g 162 g 186 g Drums 4,035 mAh 5,000 mAh 3,340 mAh 3,000 mAh 2,870 mAh 4,000 mAh

As we have been able to read, the OPPO Reno Z has a good design with the occasional small “but” but nothing serious to highlight beyond its propensity to remember every trace we leave. Despite its 186 grams it is a very balanced and pleasant phone in hand, largely thanks to its multiple curves. The pity is that if we put a cover on it, we will lose this feeling, although we will save the small problems that we have found in addition to gaining durability. With glass mobiles it may be better not to risk it.

AMOLED has prevailed and I appreciate it

I have nothing against LCD screens, far from it, but the fidelity to the colors and warmth that is achieved with OLED panels are magnetic and I can not help but feel predilection. And here we are before an AMOLED panel, specifically before one of 6.4-inch screen, with a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels, FullHD +, with a 19.5: 9 ratio and only broken by the notch at the top, in the form of a drop of water. OPPO already has models with the front camera hidden in the frame, but the Reno Z is not one of them.

Notice that we have talked before about fidelity to colors and not saturation, because the truth is that OPPO’s work with this screen is commendable. The phone is very well calibrated, and viewing any content on it offers a very high experience. With its resolution and diagonal we also have a density of just over 400 pixels per inch, enough for gaming, to watch series and movies and to navigate. And a battery aid.

6.4 inches AMOLED, with FullHD + resolution and HDR10 compatibility that performs at a fairly high level for this Reno Z

Apart from the panel coming better or worse calibrated, as this is according to taste, in the screen settings we will have the option of deciding the temperature among three options: colder, default or the factory setting or warmer. We can also configure more things like the font size on the screen or if we want certain applications to hide the Android navigation bar. The night protection mode also circulates through the settings, which tints the screen with yellowish tones to, theoretically, reduce eyestrain although we have a specific mode for the latter.

The truth is that the panel of this Reno Z from OPPO performs at a very good level and offers us additions such as HDR10 compatibility, useful in the case of Netflix and company. We have very good viewing angles, and although the panel turns slightly green when we tilt it, we have to force it a lot. The response speed is also high in the tactile plane and quite accurate, and with the maximum brightness we can see the screen outdoors without too many problems. You can see the AMOLED touch here, no doubt. Of course, the automatic brightness adjustment is somewhat vague and will take a while to react. Nothing serious, but it shows.

Before the fingerprint reader, which we will mention here because it is included on the screen, it is time to talk about cleaning. And as with the rear, this OPPO Reno Z does not have a panel too kind with the marks of our fingers. Unfortunately, it tends that we have to pass the phone through the shirt or shirt a few times a day if we are to mess around with it a lot. Oleophobic treatment again lags a little behind than we expect in a mobile of this category, although perhaps it is because we are before one of the first test models of the line.

And yes, we are already in the fingerprint reader, embedded behind the AMOLED panel. A fingerprint reader that lights up when we need to use it, as usual, and that we hoped it would be somewhat faster. It is not imprecise and it recognizes our mark in the vast majority of situations, but it will be necessary to leave the finger resting on it a little more than is necessary to identify us. An advice? Double-register each fingerprint: once with your hardest finger pressed and once with your finger almost touching the screen. This maximizes functionality. Note: we miss the double tap.

We come to performance and it’s time to talk about MediaTek

But no, we will not speak in a negative tone but on the contrary. Hearing during the presentation that we were in front of a new MediaTek brain phone, the murmur was felt in the room, but the truth is that this Helium P90 built in 12 nanometers It has grown up in the vast majority of situations. A few coughs every once in a while and far from the Qualcomm’s returns from its line in the market, but we don’t have too many complaints about it.

After the initial “caching”, the phone worked smoothly throughout the analysis

And beware, we are talking about the Reno Z with 4GB of RAM, the model we have tested, and not the superior ones that circulate around with 6GB and 8GB. We are facing the basic model, and the truth is that the processor has behaved well almost always. The first days of use we had the occasional ‘lag’ during normal use, perhaps as a result of the system still being cached. But it didn’t take long to run completely smooth, and even surprised us graphically.

We leave you, however, with performance tests of which many are such followers. You can compare the scores with other phones of the same line and see how much they separate from this OPPO Reno Z that we expected weaker and that has exceeded our expectations.

OPPO Reno Z Xiaomi Mi 9 SE Huawei P Smart 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Motorola One Vision PROCESSOR Helium P90 Snapdragon 712 Kirin 710 Snapdragon 675 Exynos 9609 RAM 4GB 6GB 4GB 6GB 4GB ANTUTU 163,602 177,957 130,026 170,567 136,111 GEEKBENCH 2,038 / 6,937 1,868 / 5,901 1,531 / 5,149 2,363 / 6,390 1,507 / 4,934 3DMARK (ICESTORM) 24,911 29,244 16,434 – – PCMARK (WORK 2.0) 9,541 6,800 5,853 – –

MediaTek isn’t characterized by having overly powerful graphics on its processors by not customizing ARM lithographs, but this Helio P90 has turned out to be a tough nut to crack in the mid-range. Demanding Asphalt 9 caliber games ran smoothly, with a high and constant bit rate, and also other theoretically less demanding games, in appearance, like Clash Royale, have worked very smoothly, and started at a good speed.

MediaTek evolve and the Reno Z benefits from it with a Helio P90 that surprises in performance

It should be mentioned that the OPPO Reno Z has an NFC chip so we have guaranteed access to mobile payments, and in fact it has Google Pay installed among the standard apps. So we expected less and received more, and that leaves OPPO in good stead not only for the choice of components but also for the overall optimization of the system. Although ColorOS is not a layer that recharges phones a lot and that is always appreciated.

ColorOS, the mask of this Android Pie

As we usually say, the personalization layers are not for all users and each one is a follower of some and a detractor of others, and ColorOS does not do much of its part to go unnoticed. We are facing one of the most polarizing layers that we can find today, and the color overload cannot be more “made in China”.

With ColorOS we come across a layer that does not have an application drawer but, in true iPhone style, “throws” the icons on the different desks. We have themes to apply with which we can vary the appearance whenever we want, so we can control something of the general appearance of the phone. In addition, we can organize the icons in pages and folders, a little order in the midst of so much color.

As for the order of the adjustments, we come across sections of the layer but others that are old known, such as the section of Screen and brightness, so recognizable. A noteworthy note is that we hardly have bloatware, unless you do not use Facebook which is one of the apps that comes pre-installed on the phone. So good note in that regard.

With ColorOS it happens as with all aggressive layers: if they do not fit you, you will have problems on a daily basis

We must highlight in ColorOS some interesting options that it offers us, such as the additional menus that appear when we do a middle click on a desktop icon. In true 3DTouch style, transferred to the phone layer. A useful option if we get used to it and that we can ignore if we consider it unnecessary. Like the presence of the side menu, always floating on the screen and that we can also deactivate from the settings. A menu like the one Samsung launched with Edge phones and that offers us to have quick access apps, always superimposed on everything.

ColorOS also includes other already classic layered enhancements of this caliber; how the “junk” cleaner to load duplicate files and full caches, or as a virus scanner that should work on paper but that we have not tested, since we do not usually download files from problematic pages. This is ColorOS, the layer that comes mounted on Android 9 Pie in this OPPO Reno Z and that contributes a little plus if we look for what it offers us but that takes us far from a sober aesthetic like the one offered by Android One. About tastes .. .

Autonomy marked by fast charging at full capacity

4,035 mAh is the size that the battery of this OPPO Reno Z marks in the box and in the other technical data sheets, but we can talk about 4,000 mAh without many problems given the little difference. A battery that, depending on our use, has almost always offered us about six and a half hours of screen, so it stands out but not much, staying a little above average for this type of internal batteries.

Days under WiFi using games almost constantly have thrown us between five and a half and six hours of screen, and the most conservative days we have approached seven, or about three hours spread over two days. Each user has their own management profile, and it is difficult to establish averages. But what shines above all is fast charging. 20W with the charger included in the box.

20W fast charge to return the phone to 100% in just over an hour

With this fast charge, the famous VOOC of the Chinese manufacturer, we have been able return 100% of the charge to the phone approximately 1:05 hours. Right from the start. A more than interesting speed if we need more autonomy but we have little access to plugs. A little charge and to continue, because in the first 20 minutes connected to the plug we get around 40% of total charge for our phone. A remarkable autonomy.

Camera, two eyes that work as one

It is possible that in the OPPO Reno Z we see two lenses in the rear camera but for practical purposes we will only have one. This is what happens with dual cameras in which one of the sensors is only in charge of depth readings. So, we will have 48 megapixels to take pictures and the second sensor will only be activated when it is necessary to blur the background. That is, in Portrait mode.

Shooting normally with this Reno Z we realize that OPPO has improved with processing in a relatively short time. Comparing it with the OPPO RX17 Pro that we also analyze here we can see that there has been evolution. The edges are now sharper, the occasional “watercolors” are no longer appreciated due to the saturation of color and in general everything is quite bright.

But there are trends that are not lost, such as the fact that the photographs are all a little more saturated than they should be. Something that is not upsetting but that is appreciated as soon as we can compare a couple of photographs with others made by phones with smoother processing. As we say, it doesn’t bother but it’s there, a little excess color that accompanies us throughout the photographic experience.

The night mode is surprising, above what we would expect from a mid-range phone

With light everything goes quite well, the phone focuses and shoots fast, and despite taking photographs at 48 megapixels (something that must be activated in the options) everything works in a fairly fluid way. When the light falls, however, the process becomes somewhat slower and more erratic. Nevertheless, we have a night mode Activable from the interface itself that performs better than expected for a mid-range phone, and is something that is appreciated. Although we are not dealing with a high-end phone and perhaps we should not abuse it.

Of course, we also have at our disposal an Expert mode that is none other than the classic manual mode with which to better control our catches. We will be able to decide the exposure time, the aperture, the white balance and other variables when taking photographs, and we will also be able to choose manual focus if we wish. This mode is perhaps the most recommended for taking macro photographs, as it will allow us not to depend on the autofocus, which at short distances does not usually respond as well as might be expected. But with the right settings, the Reno Z’s macro is excellent.

As for selective blurring, Portrait mode, we found that OPPO works quite well with both planes although it still needs a bit of improvement. In general, the foreground is defined and in the background we do not have excessive focus, although we miss being able to choose this level of blur manually. And here at OPPO Reno Z, we can’t. But the results are not bad except for the odd edge more complex than normal that the phone does not process properly.

It should be noted that in its camera interface, although perhaps excessively simple, we find other modes such as panoramic, and we also have the integration of Google Lens, which is always useful and we do not usually carry it with us. Until they insert it into the camera, as is the case, of course. Usually, This rear camera complies with what we ask, although we would need an extra. It leaves us with the feeling that it still has room for improvement, let’s hope it will be fixed with future updates.

32 bright megapixels for selfies, a considerable number

And what about the front? Well, we have 32 megapixels with f / 2.0 lens, quite bright but without deviating too much from the apertures offered by the competition. In general, this camera works quite well even at night, although the experience usually declines. AND we also have Portrait mode for her, operator with a single lens with the help of artificial intelligence and with somewhat worse results than the rear ones, but still with acceptable photographs.

In general, the cameras of this OPPO Reno Z work quite well. Processing has improved over the months, and perhaps it will continue to do so on the phone itself with future updates, and although we miss more functions for the camera, the application is fast and quite simple. Maybe too much. As for the photographs, slightly saturated but sharp with a good management of the light and shadow areas. Something to improve but this OPPO Reno Z it well deserves a remarkable in the photographic section.

The sound stands out, and that’s always a good sign

As long as it is for the good, of course, and that is the case at hand. In the OPPO Reno Z we have found a phone that works quite well in terms of sound, not only the one that produces its speaker but also the one that we extract through headphones. Surely part of its strength lies in that Dolby Atmos sound, and that always tends to add up.

The Dolby is there and it shows, especially if we pair this Reno Z with quality headphones

When we refer to the speaker, we get a powerful and clear sound that distorts little even when we take it to the maximum of its possibilities. We can customize itIn addition, with different modes such as Theater / Cinema, Game mode or Music mode, modes that play with the audio to enhance the experience. Although redundancy is worth it from our own experience, the best result we have obtained has been activating the Intelligent mode and letting the AI ​​take care of adapting it to use.

With headphones everything rises a little, although here we already depend on the quality of the earpiece and not that of the telephone speaker. That is, the responsibility is ours although the Reno Z does much of its part. A very clear sound, with good bass even with cheap headphones and with a high bar when we move with high-end headphones. OPPO has taken care of the sound and it shows a lot. Congratulations.

OPPO Reno Z, the opinion of EuroXliveMóvil

In general, we liked the OPPO Reno Z and we detected in it both lights and shadows, although luckily for the brand and its future buyers, the latter are less compared to the former. We have a strong and robust device that looks sturdy and only has its low resistance to fingerprints, just like its screen that would otherwise be outstanding.

In performance we get something more than expected, without losing sight of the fact that we are moving in a Helio P90 that is not intended to compete against the greats of its range, but that still maintains the type on most occasions. We will not be able to play Fortnite, yes, because the processor does not enter the list of compatible models, but we will have at our disposal a wide range of titles of all calibres.

With all it offers, perhaps Reno Z’s main enemy is at its price. But it will end going down.

The battery is good but not shining, and the same thing happens to the camera. Perhaps above some of its competitors, but nothing that we do not ask for a mid-range phone at this point. We are in 2019 and the competition is getting fiercer. We liked the Reno Z but it still lacks an extra little dot to become an essential or, at the very least, on a phone at the top of the recommended list. He does not disappoint but he does not fall in love. The question is, is that enough?

8.0 Design8.5 screen8.75 performance7.75 Camera7.5 software7.5 Autonomy8.0 In favor Sound performs well

The screen is really good, shame about the prints

We expected less from the Helio P90 Against Footprints, front and rear

If you don’t like his cape you may have a problem

The camera seems somewhat fair for this price line

