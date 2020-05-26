MobileAndroidTech News
OPPO Reno 4 specifications and design leaked: 5G connectivity and reduced bezels

By Brian Adam
OPPO Reno 4 specifications and design leaked: 5G connectivity and reduced bezels

We already know the design of the OPPO Reno 4 as well as some of its specifications. It is especially striking that, although this terminal will follow (as filtered) the design lines that we are seeing in a large part of the current terminals, will have some differences that will allow you to stand out to some extent at the design level.

We are going to tell you what has been leaked at the level of design and specifications about this new member of the Reno family, one of the most important of OPPO that will come hand in hand with 5G connectivity, according to the information available at the moment.


The design of the OPPO Reno 4 does not hide secrets

Oppo Reno 4 Design

The design of the OPPO Reno 4 has been seen in an image of Weibo through the company itself. This image reveals one of the most interesting points of the phone: the camera. This will be made up of three sensors arranged in a vertical and transparent module, somewhat different from the massive modules that expand towards the center of the terminal that are so fashionable in the high range. At the numerical level, different leaks point in the same direction: 48 megapixels, 8 megapixels (ultra wide angle) and 2 megapixels (macro or depth).

OPPO has already opted for the matte treatment in the Find X2 Pro. This Reno 4, according to leaks, will follow the path marked by its high-end brother

In the same way we can appreciate the use of aluminum on the edges of the terminal (which are flat above and below), as well as a matte treated glass on the back, something similar to what we saw with the OPPO Find X2 Pro As is the custom of the house, the power button will have a discreet mint accent.

Oppo curve

As if the OPPO image was not enough, Renders have been filtered on the terminal that give us even more details about its design. In these the first key is revealed: the terminal will have a perforated and slightly curved screen. Specifically, according to the TENAA leak, we are talking about 6.4 inches. This panel it has a hole in its upper left And while the bottom bezel is a bit large, the frames are pretty well used depending on the render.

At the level of dimensions, according to TENAA, we are talking about 159 x 72.5 x 7.6 mm, so it is below the 16 cm barrier, far exceeded in much of the high-end range. At the battery level 4,000mAh are expected. Regarding the processor, rumors point to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765 5G, as well as memory configurations of up to 12 + 256 GB.

Track | MySmartPrice

