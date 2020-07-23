OPPO presents its most expensive mobile to date: the OPPO Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition

OPPO renews the OPPO Find X2 Pro range by reinforcing the agreement with one of the most popular sports car brands: OPPO arrives presents its most expensive mobile to date, the OPPO Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition. Maximum performance, design inspired by carbon fibre and with the Lamborghini logo.

Special editions are commonplace for mobile manufacturers. Of all these, agreements with automobile brands tend to stand out, associations that rely on power, performance and speed. Given that these characteristics are usually shared between mobiles and cars, or aspire to it, that OPPO repeats with Lamborghini after her special edition of the 2018 OPPO Find X exemplifies how outstanding the most ‘premium’ range of smartphones becomes. We already have the new model among us.

Exorbitant price for an exclusive mobile

The already expensive special editions of mobiles usually get on the podium of the high price, it is not something that surprises us. Although the cost of the new OPPO Find X2 Pro Lamborghini edition is still high: the brand asks 1,999 euros for it. In return, its possible owners take away a compendium of design, style, power and exclusivity that will not be widely distributed around the world.

The new edition of OPPO Find X2 Pro is now official and can be purchased through Amazon. Maintains the basic design (and features) of the OPPO Find X2 Pro while is enhanced by the aesthetics of the Italian car manufacturer. Back with carbon fibre design, Lamborghini logo, the special included case made of microfiber, interface adapted to the aesthetics of competition and with packaging at the height of exclusivity; than Includes accessories that follow the design of the phone. OPPO adds a wireless headphone, car cigarette lighter adapter, 65W charger and dedicated USB C cable.

Packaging and accessories included Packaging and accessories included

The design and accessories are not the only things in which the OPPO Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition, that the phone comes well loaded with features. You have them right below.

OPPO Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition screen 6.7 “Quad HD + 20: 9, 120 Hz Gorilla Glass 6 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Memory 12GB LPDDR5 Storage 512 GB UFS 3.0 Battery 4,260 mAh

Fast charge 65W Rear cameras Main: 48 MP Sony IMX689 Wide Angle: 48 MP Sony IMX586 Telephoto: 13 MP, 5x optical zoom, 60x digital Frontal camera 32 MP Dimensions and weight 165.2 x 74.4 x 10 mm 199 g Operating system Color OS 7.1

Android 10 Others 5G, WiFi 6, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, IP68 resistance Price 1,999 euros

The OPPO Find X2 Pro Lamborghini edition can already be purchased in Spain for 1,999 euros. As we said, it is available on Amazon, soon also in El Corte Inglés.