Oppo: future top of the range models could support 80W fast charging

By Brian Adam
Oppo: future top of the range models could support 80W fast charging

OPPO’s SuperVOOC 2.0 is currently the fastest fast charging technology available on the market. Only OPPO and Realme phones are equipped with a 65W charger and according to new rumours, the Chinese company seems to be in the process of launching the 80W SuperVOOC 3.0 on the next devices.

A famous Chinese tipster would have revealed that the technology will be made available officially starting in 2021. In all likelihood, therefore, we will have to wait for the launch of the new Find X3 series for Oppo while at Realme we could see it at work on the X60 Pro. Oppo has not yet released any official news about it.

Recall that the 65 W fast charging technology is able to fully charge a 4,000 mAh phone in just 30 minutes and the new solution could undoubtedly do better, reducing charging times by a few minutes. Another rival, Lenovo would be ready to challenge the technology presented by Oppo with its next gaming smartphone.

In fact, it seems that the next Lenovo Legion can count on a monstrous fast charge, thanks to the implementation of a 90W power supply. A little bit all Android manufacturers are trying to develop new technologies that can always recharge smartphones in less time with an eye, perhaps, to battery wear, as demonstrated by Xiaomi. The Chinese tech giant would, in fact, be at work to launch a 120W charger, as leaked in a video on the social platform Weibo.

The top of the 2021 range should, therefore, recharge in extremely short times for the good joy of all fans. And what do you think of it? Better to preserve the battery with slower recharges or do you bet everything on fast charge without considering the faster reduction of its life cycle?

