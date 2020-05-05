Oppo Find X2 Pro: three all-round, high-quality cameras

After delving into the ColorOS operating system and the peculiarities of the Oppo Find X2 Pro screen, the time has come to talk about its cameras. The Chinese company has aimed at creating an advanced shooting system for its top of the range, as evidenced by it the presence of the Sony IMX689 sensor, which made its debut on the Find X2 Pro. It is not a simple update compared to the previous model, but something more as we will see.

Next to it there are two other sensors, one Ultra Wide and the other instead with a periscope lens, to have a hybrid zoom up to 10x. Put together these three cameras offer so much quality and above all so much versatility, both day and night, for one of the most complete photographic sectors available on smartphones.

Versatility and quality

The main sensor used by Oppo is the aforementioned Sony IMX689, heir to the IMX586 so used during 2019. The IMX689 offers 48 total megapixels, f / 1.7 aperture and optical stabilization, with a size equal to 1 / 1.4 ", one of the largest sensors available today. The changes compared to the previous version, however, go beyond the numbers, and concern the new omnidirectional focusing system and native double ISO. To understand how autofocus is performed, the structure of the sensor must be observed. In most cases, the Find X2 Pro shoots at 12 Megapixels, using the pixel binning to group the sensor pixels into groups of 4.

Unlike the Sony IMX586 however, which uses one lens for each pixel on the sensor, the IMX689 uses one for every 4 pixels, each of which can function as a focus point. The omnidirectional focusing system created by Sony in this sensor offers a great advantage during use, because subjects are identified earlier and more precisely, even in the presence of very small details.

The native double ISO then gives an additional hand during use. Based on the light present in the shooting environment, the phone chooses the most suitable ISO, thus optimizing the signal-to-noise ratio. Put simply, they are obtained shots more defined and with less background noise even at night, all in a totally automatic way.

During the day the images with the main camera are rich in details and with an excellent dynamic range, especially by smartphone standards. At night, however, the high sensitivity of the sensor often allows you not to activate night mode, which however remains an alternative in case of need.

Oppo Find X2 Pro is capable of shooting even in environments almost completely devoid of light with the main cam: without night mode sometimes the light captured is even greater, but there is more digital noise; by activating the appropriate mode instead the noise compensation algorithms intervene generating a slightly darker but more defined image, without applying excessive post processing to the photo. This can be seen in the next images, taken in an almost completely dark environment.

Main Camera without Night Mode Main Camera with Night Mode

Oppo has also focused strongly on the wide angle, the presence of the Sony IMX586 sensor (f / 2.2) is the confirmation. This was indeed used as the main one on many medium-high-end smartphones in 2019, such as OnePlus 7T Pro, but it is the first time that it has been used together with such a wide-angle lens.

At night it is always better to use the main cam, which is a safety in this area, but the good opening and the presence of the night mode allow night shots of above average quality.

During the day, however, it is ideal for photographing wide panoramas, or for group shots. The color consistency with the main sensor is good, there are no substantial differences between the two in terms of color, another sign of the attention paid in the creation of this photographic sector.

The last sensor available is the one dedicated to zoom, 13 Megapixel camera with f / 2.4 aperture, equipped with optical stabilization to facilitate shots when the magnification is high, and with a periscope optic. This is the least "innovative" camera in the Find X2 Pro, but it is also the one that pulls out of the most complicated situations, when you have to take an image to a distant subject.

No enlargement 2X zoom

5X zoom 10X zoom

Magnification without loss of quality is possible up to 5x, while arriving at 10x the hybrid zoom intervenes, effective but less defined. Going beyond this level is possible, up to 60x, but the quality degrades quickly, as always when using digital zoom at such high levels.

Ultimately, after trying all the top of the range released in 2020, we can confirm that Oppo Find X2 Pro is one of the best camera phones on the market, thanks to a versatile photographic sector capable of pulling out quality shots with ease.