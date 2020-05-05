Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Smart World
Updated:

OPPO Find X2 Neo and Find X2 Lite: photos, data sheet and first impressions

By Brian Adam
tried OPPO Find X2 Neo and Find X2 Lite: photos, data sheet and first impressions

After our review of OPPO Find X2 Pro, the spearhead of the Chinese company’s portfolio, the time has come to test the newcomers Find X2 Neo and Find X2 Lite by hand. These are devices that cover different market segments. In fact, if OPPO Find X2 Pro is placed at the top with a price of 1199 euros, Find X2 Neo and Find X2 Lite they must be contextualized in the medium / high range of the market, given their cost of € 699 and € 499 respectively (availability in Italy will start from May 22, 2020).

We are talking about devices that enter the 5G era on foot, given the presence of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. In short, performance and connectivity are assured, but in reality there are also many other interesting aspects. We have tried both Find X2 Neo and Find X2 Lite for a few days: it is therefore still too early to unbalance us on their quality, but it can be interesting to take a close look at these smartphones, through live photos and data sheets.

OPPO Find X2 Neo

OPPO Find X2 Neo is a device that has amazed us since its first ignition. In particular, the aspects that have most intrigued us these days are its weight of 171 grams (now many solutions easily exceed 180 grams, even reaching over 200), the thickness of just 7.7 mm and the excellent form factor, which makes this device more manageable than many other competing smartphones. It has been a long time since the market has offered us such a convenient phone to use. The design chosen by OPPO for the front provides a 6.5-inch OLED display with a hole for the camera located at the top left, 90 Hz refresh rate, support for HDR10 +, integrated fingerprint sensor and Full HD + resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels). The high screen-to-body ratio, equal to 92.1%, and the presence of curved edges guarantee excellent immersion when viewing multimedia content (net of some apps that cannot cover the part in front of the hole , but that is an inconvenience due to third-party developers and is present in practically all devices).

Moving on to the back of the smartphone, at the top left we find one quadruple-camera placed vertically. The sensors are a 48MP main (f / 1.7, Sony IMX586, OIS), an 8MP wide-angle lens (f / 2.2.116 degrees), a 13MP telephoto lens (f / 2.4, 5x hybrid zoom) and a mono sensor from 2MP. The front camera, however, is 32MP (f / 2.4). In short, the photographic sector seems to be interesting, but there will be a way to talk about it in detail in the review phase. The Starry Blue colouring we have on test is very beautiful, capable of generating excellent “plays of light”. For those with different tastes, Moonlight Black will also be available. Under the body, we find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, flanked by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory (not expandable). This is a configuration capable of providing excellent results: we have already carried out some tests with particularly “heavy” applications and the smartphone has performed very well, contextualising it in its price range.

The other interesting features are the 4025 mAh battery with support 30W VOOC 4.0 charging (in the package there are the charger, the USB Type-C cable, the comfortable Type-C earphones, a transparent protective cover, the pin for the extraction of the single SIM compartment and various manuals) and the presence of stereo audio with support at Dolby Atmos. The software is not to be underestimated, as onboard there is the ColorOS 7 based on Android 10, which has made several improvements to the customization made by the Chinese company (there is also a Beta mode that enables the Dark Mode on the app of third parts). For the rest, there is an advanced cooling system and there are the Ultra Steady Video 2.0 mode (also the SoLoop Video editor is not missing) and the AI ​​Ultra Night mode (for photos at night). Finally, don’t forget about 5G support. In short, OPPO Find X2 Neo seems to be a very interesting device and we have touched only the tip of the iceberg of what it offers: stay tuned for the review.

OPPO Find X2 Lite

The Lite variant obviously has some important differences compared to Find X2 Neo. As soon as you take the smartphone in your hand, you immediately notice the presence of a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with Full HD + resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and “drop” notch. In addition, here we find 8GB of RAM and 128GB of memory. In short, we are talking about a less performing configuration than that of Find X2 Neo, even if in reality we are on excellent levels. To note the fact that the earphones inside the box are not USB Type-C, but have the input for the audio jack (present in Find X2 Lite). For the rest, the weight rises to 180 grams and the thickness becomes 7.96 mm. Note also the photographic differences, given that here we find a quadruple rear camera of 48MP (f / 1.7) + 8MP (f / 2.2, wide-angle) + 2MP (f / 2.4, monochrome lens) + 2MP (f / 2.4, for bokeh).

The front camera is 32MP (f / 2.0). Put simply, Find X2 Lite comes down to some compromises, but shares different aspects of the data sheet with Find X2 Neo, from the processor (and consequent 5G support) to the battery, via the operating system. In short, even here there are many interesting details and our first tests have shown excellent performance.

