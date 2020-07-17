OPPO fast charging breaks records: its new 125W charger completes the mobile battery in less than 20 minutes

OPPO presents the fastest charger on the market, with 125W. The new generation of its SuperVOOC charge promises to complete the battery of our mobiles in the shortest possible time, but it does not come alone.

Along with the main charger, OPPO also presents its new 65W AirVOOC wireless charging and a 50W SuperVOOC mini charger. Several chargers that will soon be on the market and show the great work of the company in this section.

Charging a 4,000 mAh mobile in 20 minutes, without raising the temperature

For the presentation of its fast charge, OPPO shows us four different chargers that will soon be able to be used by those mobiles that support a charge of this level. The first of these is the new 125W fast charger.

According to OPPO data, this new charger promises to complete up to 41% of a 4,000 mAh battery in 5 minutes, reaching 100% in 20 minutes. These are unattainable figures for the technology we had so far, although curiously, the maximum point is below the IQOO load, which promises to complete the battery in 15 minutes despite having 120W. In the case of Xiaomi and its future 100W fast charge, the figure to complete the battery is 17 minutes.

And it is that OPPO not only introduces the most powerful fast charge on the market at the moment, it is also committed to safe and efficient use, with "several advanced encryption algorithms and temperature control regulators" to keep the temperature below 40º C at all times. In the case of not limiting the temperature, the OPPO fast charge would be able to complete 4,000 mAh in 13 minutes, equivalent to the Vivo charger.

Here’s a first look at 125W Flash Charge technology in action. It can fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in 20 minutes. 🤯 #FlashForward pic.twitter.com/EWtfGcsL4m – OPPO (@oppo) July 15, 2020

125W fast charge technology is supports fast charge protocols SuperVOOC and VOOC previous and with the main protocols, such as 65 Power Delivery and 125 PPS.

For this new charger the hardware architecture has been completely updated. The system supports loads up to 20V and 6.25V and have been added 10 additional temperature sensors that monitor the state of the load. For the battery of the future compatible phone, all