Tech NewsReviewsSmart Gadgets
Updated:

OPPO fast charging breaks records: its new 125W charger completes the mobile battery in less than 20 minutes

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Jack Chambers appointed minister of state for the Gaeltacht but a question about his ability to speak Irish

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed in the Dáil today that the Fianna Fáil TD from Dublin West has been appointed...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Coronavirus, the Italian study: "those who re-get in danger of developing the severe form"

An all-Italian study, published in the BMJ Global Health journal, is making much discussion and concern in the past...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

The first packs of animated stickers are available on WhatsApp

A few days ago we learned that WhatsApp was experimenting in its beta versions of iOS and Android with...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Xiaomi brings the curved 34 "gaming monitor to Italy for only 449 Euros!

During this afternoon's event, Xiaomi also announced the arrival in Italy of the Mi Curved Gaming Monitor 34 ",...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

The cheap Nokia 2.4 reveals its MediaTek brain and something else in the latest leak

Nokia already has in the oven what will be, as soon as it is presented, one of the cheapest...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

OPPO fast charging breaks records: its new 125W charger completes the mobile battery in less than 20 minutes

OPPO presents the fastest charger on the market, with 125W. The new generation of its SuperVOOC charge promises to complete the battery of our mobiles in the shortest possible time, but it does not come alone.

Along with the main charger, OPPO also presents its new 65W AirVOOC wireless charging and a 50W SuperVOOC mini charger. Several chargers that will soon be on the market and show the great work of the company in this section.

Charging a 4,000 mAh mobile in 20 minutes, without raising the temperature

For the presentation of its fast charge, OPPO shows us four different chargers that will soon be able to be used by those mobiles that support a charge of this level. The first of these is the new 125W fast charger.

Oppo Quick Charge 125

According to OPPO data, this new charger promises to complete up to 41% of a 4,000 mAh battery in 5 minutes, reaching 100% in 20 minutes. These are unattainable figures for the technology we had so far, although curiously, the maximum point is below the IQOO load, which promises to complete the battery in 15 minutes despite having 120W. In the case of Xiaomi and its future 100W fast charge, the figure to complete the battery is 17 minutes.

And it is that OPPO not only introduces the most powerful fast charge on the market at the moment, it is also committed to safe and efficient use, with "several advanced encryption algorithms and temperature control regulators" to keep the temperature below 40º C at all times. In the case of not limiting the temperature, the OPPO fast charge would be able to complete 4,000 mAh in 13 minutes, equivalent to the Vivo charger.

125W fast charge technology is supports fast charge protocols SuperVOOC and VOOC previous and with the main protocols, such as 65 Power Delivery and 125 PPS.

6C OPPO

For this new charger the hardware architecture has been completely updated. The system supports loads up to 20V and 6.25V and have been added 10 additional temperature sensors that monitor the state of the load. For the battery of the future compatible phone, all

More Articles Like This

The space walk of the two NASA astronauts is underway: here’s how to follow it

Space tech Brian Adam -
It is going on in these moments 230th spacewalk in the history of the International Space Station. The protagonists are the two NASA astronauts...
Read more

MSI inaugurates the MSI Online Store: monitors, gaming peripherals and PCs for sale

Computing Brian Adam -
MSI today announced the opening of the MSI Online Store, the online store that is finally online after months of development also slowed by...
Read more

Amazon TV Week: discount on a 5.1-channel Samsung soundbar

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
Amazon TV Week continues, the week of the Seattle giant where it offers a wide range of discounts on TV and soundbar. Today we...
Read more

11 crazy projects makers have created using Raspberry Pi

Reviews Brian Adam -
Raspberry Pi has opened the door to all kinds of fairly original hardware projects, with hundreds of ideas carried out, from consoles...
Read more

106 offers on Google Play: applications and free games that last little and many more discounts

Apps Brian Adam -
Do you want to add to your Android app library more than 50 applications without costing you a penny? Well, you have arrived at...
Read more

Microsoft kicks off July offers: up to 28% off Surface

Laptops Brian Adam -
Microsoft kicked off the Microsoft Store today July Summer Sales, which until July 30, 2020 will allow users to purchase many devices of the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY