OPPO A72 5G: triple camera and 8 GB of RAM for a new 5G variant that bets on 90 Hz

In mid-June, OPPO officially unveiled its new OPPO A72, a mid-range model It went on sale a few days later with the Snapdragon 665, quad rear camera and 5,000 mAh battery, among other features. Of course, with 4G LTE connectivity.

Within a few weeks, a variant of that phone with 5G connectivity, whose main differences with the original A72 were that it had more RAM, less battery, triple rear camera and a MediaTek processor. Well, that OPPO A72 5G is already a reality. Let’s see it in detail.

OPPO A72 5G datasheet

OPPO A72 5G screen 6.5 inch LCD

Full HD +, 90 Hz Dimensions and weight 162.2 x 75 x 7.9 mm.

175 g Processor MediaTek Dimensity 720 RAM 8 GB Storage 128 GB Frontal camera 8 MP f / 2.0 Rear camera 16 MP f / 2.2

8 MP f / 2.4 wide-angle

2 MP f / 2.4 mono Battery 4,040 mAh with 18W fast charge Operating system Android 10 + Color OS 7.2 Connectivity 5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5, Minijack Others The fingerprint reader on the side Price 232 euros to change

Fewer cameras and less battery with more RAM and 5G

Although we are talking about a 5G variant of the OPPO A72, the truth is that the new OPPO phone does not share many features with the LTE model. What it does inherit from it is the side fingerprint reader and the perforated 6.5-inch FullHD + screen, although the OPPO A72 5G add 90Hz refresh rate.

For the processor of its new mobile, OPPO has opted for the Dimensional 720 that MediaTek announced a few days ago to bring 5G connectivity to the mid-range. This 7nm chipset comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, in addition to the Android 10 operating system with the ColorOS 7.2 layer.

In the photographic section, the OPPO A72 5G opts for a triple rear camera consisting of a main sensor of 16 MPf / 2.2, a wide-angle of 8 MP f / 2.4 and the third sensor of 2 MP f / 2.4 monochrome. The front camera it has reduced its resolution to 8 MP. And for power, it has a smaller capacity battery (4,040 mAh), but maintains a fast charge of 18 W.

OPPO A72 5G versions and prices

The OPPO A72 5G has been officially unveiled in China and is already available for pre-order there at three different colours (black, light blue and blue-pink) and in a single configuration with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The official price is 1899 yuan, which is equivalent to about 232 euros at the current exchange rate. At the moment, the company has not confirmed if it has plans to bring this new terminal to other markets.

More information | OPPO China