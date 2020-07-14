MobileAndroidTech News
OPPO A72 5G leaks almost entirely with unknown MediaTek on board

By Brian Adam
OPPO A72 5G leaks almost entirely with unknown MediaTek on board

The landing of 5G phones does not stop, and there is less and less so that they no longer have to carry the last name that indicates it. OPPO continues to expand 5G through its catalogue and, as there are more and more middle ranges with it in the market, the next one in the Chinese giant’s launch list seems to be part of the same category. OPPO A72 5G has been leaked.

We are not talking about a leak of any of its characteristics, or its press images, or its price, but rather a combined dish. Except for some loose features, and some details about its software, the OPPO A72 5G has been exposed and what this leak anticipates is that we will have a phone with 8GB of RAM for 250 euros to change. In origin, of course, we’ll see when we step on Europe.

This would be the OPPO A72 5G according to the leak

OPPO A72 5G

Information can never be taken for granted until it is the brand that communicates it, so, for now, we will move into a land of unconfirmed leaks. These leaks, or filtration, tell us that the OPPO A72 5G will arrive with a screen of 6.5 inches, an IPS LCD with 20: 9 ratio and FullHD + resolution to put 2,400 x 1,080 pixels in front of our eyes.

Nothing is known about the processor except that it is manufactured by MediaTek and that it has the name of MT6853V at the moment. We assume that it will be a new Density and not a Helium, although the leak places it among the market entry ranges. Be that as it may, it will be accompanied by three RAM options and one internal storage, producing three phones for sale: 4GB / 128GB, 6GB / 128GB, and 8GB / 128GB.

128GB of memory for everyone and 5G, plus triple camera

In the photographic section, we will have a triple rear camera with a 16-megapixel camera, an 8 megapixel super-wide-angle and a 2-megapixel camera for depth readings. On the front, in a perforation in the upper left part of the screen, we will have an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.

The OPPO A72 5G, if the leaked information is 100% correct, will come with a battery of 4,040 mAh with 18W fast charge, and it will have measures of 162.2 x 75 x 7.9 millimetres and a weight of 175 grams. Logically, it will have 5G in addition to the rest of the basic connectivity package. Apparently, the prices of the phone will be 1,699 yuan, 1,799 yuan and 1,999 yuan. Which translates to 214 euros, 226 euros and 252 euros.

Track | Gizmochina

