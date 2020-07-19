MobileAndroidTech NewsReviewsPhone Reviews
OPPO A72 5G is about to arrive on the market at a competitive price

By Brian Adam
OPPO A72 5G is about to arrive on the market at a competitive price

The OPPO A72 smartphone has already been available on the Italian market since May 2020 and is the mid-range model that completes the A series together with the OPPO A52 and A91. However, news comes directly from China about an OPPO A72 5G, shown on the websites of China Telecom and TENAA in the complete datasheet and in the price, quite competitive.

The device certified with the acronym PDYM20 does not have much in common with the basic model without support for 5G, at least as regards the hardware side. Inside, in fact, there is a chipset with a base frequency of 2.0 GHz signed as MT6853, presumably the MediaTek Dimensity 720 not yet announced but confirmed by the company itself, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory.

The 6.5 “IPS LCD display it will have Full HD + resolution equal to 2400 x 1080 pixels and will not bring major changes to the front aesthetics of the smartphone compared to OPPO A72. Camera side will be present three rear 16 + 8 + 2 MP sensors with autofocus and LED flash, while in front there will be a single 8 MP punch-hole front camera. As for the battery, however, it will be 4,040 mAh with possible 18W fast charging.

Among the various features, there is also a lateral fingerprint reader, support for dual 5G SIM, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS. Finally, the operating system supplied will be Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1.

Finally, as shown on the China Telecom website on price starts from 213 Euros for the 4/128 GB version, to reach 225/250 Euros respectively for the models with 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM. However, these figures could be subject to variations for the European market, where it is not known if and when it will be launched.

Meanwhile, the OPPO Watch smartwatch is also arriving in Europe, expected for July 20 in Germany.

