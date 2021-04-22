Opinion: Why is the lack of public toilets in Dublin city center a female problem that will continue long after Covid?

Visits to public toilets are sometimes urgent. If you go shopping, go for a walk, or meet friends, it is normal for you to need to go to the bathroom.

More public toilet facilities have been called for in Dublin city center and parks. Currently, there are only two areas with public restrooms at Stephen’s Green and Wolfe Tone Square, but these facilities close at 8pm sharp.

And the lack of public toilets in Dublin city center has been a problem even before the pandemic.

I am originally from Cavan, and prior to COVID, I was riding the bus for two hours and 40 minutes to O’Connell Street. The bus does not have restrooms and normally I would have to go before getting on the bus to DCU when I was a student.

McDonald’s was always the most convenient bathroom to go to, but the only problem was that I had to go up and down two flights of stairs with my suitcase.

Meanwhile, during my many daily trips to Dublin since 2016, men have asked the bus driver to pull over to the side of the road so they can subtly urinate. Imagine if you did that you would immediately get critical stares, but it is considered normal for a man.

And now, we are dealing with very few public toilets in Dublin city center and let’s face it: it feels like sabotage when women have to wait in queues and men don’t.

Access to the bathroom should be a basic human right, it was much easier when venues were open and you could go to a pub and ask if you could use the bathroom if you were desperate. But still, pandemic or not, public spaces are much more difficult to navigate, all because you are a woman.

And at least a quarter of all adult women are menstruating at some point. Women are also more likely to be incontinent or have young children to care for.

We can also suffer from debilitating problems when there is no available toilet or OAB, and we do not have the privilege of queuing fast for the toilet outside of Stephen’s Green, and if we are desperate, we do not even have the option to urinate against the side of a building. without getting soaked. And holding it causes pain, but it can also result in digestive and urinary tract conditions.





(Image: Getty)



I was waiting in line for the restrooms at Stephen’s Green last Saturday night. It was 7:40 pm when I joined the queue, a man who worked there quickly approached me and told me that the restrooms would close at 8 pm and that I would not have a successful wait.

While waiting in line, I saw a lot of men come and go, and I was basically at the front at 8pm, but the doors were closed at that time. At least I had the luxury of putting on a mask and taking a taxi home, but what do homeless women and women in poverty do after that time?

Restrooms don’t work as well for women as they do for men. It’s just more of us there, most of the time. Women empty their bladders more often than men and take longer: an average start-to-finish time of 60 seconds for men, but 90 seconds for women. We are not fixing our lipstick there, we are there longer, simply because of how our bodies are built, it is not our fault.

And based on bleeding, bladder, and babies, women need to go to the bathroom more often than men, but we don’t have that easily accessible luxury. It’s painful to hold on, and the long lines don’t make waiting easy.

In so many traditional public restroom setups, you can fit one cubicle and five urinals on the men’s side, but you can only fit three cubicles in the same space on the women’s side.

Women waste hours of their lives waiting in queues to go to the bathroom due to planning and design failure, it’s a man’s world. When men design the world, doing little to learn about the experiences of others, the world ends up primarily made for those men.

A website called Sexual Wellness provides free condoms and lubricants across the country, but where’s the access to free sanitary pads and tampons? Viagra is available over the counter for men, but women who need to take the menstrual pain pill are forced to go to the doctor and pay for a prescription.

The Tampax ad that said “get on the girls” was banned in Ireland primarily because whistleblowers said the ad was offensive and used an inappropriate manner to discuss a sensitive topic.





(Image: Tampax)



The subject is not delicate, it is natural!

It is normal for women to menstruate every month and many women suffer in silence because this topic of discussion has not been normalized.

In my opinion, this ad could teach girls to use tampons if they are too afraid to ask someone or if their parents are too uncomfortable to discuss it with them.

We always had to give up men’s basic human rights, in the 1970s some pubs didn’t allow a woman to drink unless they had a man by their side, women had to quit their jobs when they got married, there were even a time when tampons and sanitary pads were illegal in Ireland.





(Image: John Birdsall / REX / Shutterstock)



Women around the world have fought for our rights, but there are still many issues to address and the basic rights to a hygienic bathroom with a little privacy are sorely needed right now.

It’s hard to remember a world before COVID, but we always hear of girls making lifelong friends in nightclub bathrooms, I bet this is because we’re waiting in line for so long that we’re forced to talk to each other. us to distract ourselves. ourselves, meanwhile, men can be in and out in a matter of minutes.

The queues for the women’s restrooms will persist long after the pandemic – do you remember going to a rugby match? Or a concert? The queues for the women’s restrooms would always be huge and you’d miss a good chunk of the event because you’re waiting in a line that stretches for miles.

There needs to be a more strategic plan when developing toilets in the future. The lack of toilets has been mentioned constantly, but we must focus on the lack of women’s toilets. Sometimes equality is not the answer, this time women need justice.

If you don’t have access to a toilet and need to use one, it is a very, very stressful situation. And as #PleaForAPee women, the last thing you want to hear is “hold on” or “sorry, I can’t do anything, the bathroom closes at 8pm.”

No human being should be put in that situation and no particular woman should be put in that situation. This issue needs to be addressed immediately, we need #FreeThePee.

