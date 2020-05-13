Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Opening schools: one of the safest things

By Brian Adam
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has indicated that schools and childcare centres may be reopened over the next few months.

The Taoiseach argued that there is evidence that this would be one of the safest things that could be done in easing social constraints.

Commenting on the most recent research, he said that it is good news that children seem to be only contributing to the spread of the crown virus. 

However, Health Minister Simon Harris said that while he welcomes useful research, new things are learned about coronavirus every day and that much of the evidence on it remains incomplete. 

He also said the public health directives remain unchanged but he hoped to have them reviewed in a few days. 

