For some time now, the group ‘Feachtas Byrdd Chonamara ‘has drawn much attention to certain matters in the Gaeltacht which are of great concern to people living in Connemara. Now they have added another stone to the committee’s prayer and have started an online petition in an attempt to register the Gaeltacht community as an ethnic minority.

They are now asking people to sign up to the ‘Petitions.net’ website

The Connemara Roads Campaign realizes that they say that they have a long way to go and that much work needs to be done to register the Gaeltacht community as an ethnic minority.