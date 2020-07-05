Online child pornography, maxi police operation: arrests and searches in Italy

The counter-offensive of the Postal Police against the dissemination and possession of child pornography. The military conducted a major operation that led to the discovery of a large network and the arrest of three arrests and 50 searches in 15 regions.

L’operation “50 Community” It was conducted by 200 investigators from the National Center for Online Child Pornography, in concert with the Postal Police, and is part of an international investigation that also involves the National Child Exploitation Coordination Center of Canada.

In a virtual community 50 people were tracked, between 19 and 55 years old they shared and produced movies and photos of abuses committed against minor girls, including daughters of friends. PolPost has been on the trail of people with virtual stalking that allowed technicians to track people down to give a name and a face to those who were hiding behind nicknames.

The three people arrested were challenged i possession, dissemination and production of child pornography offences, but some images have been called “creepy” as they also involved animals.

Some time ago Anonymous launched the RevengeGram operation, following the discovery of a paedophile network on Telegram which also led to Fedez’s complaint.