The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has opened an online Book of Sympathy for the former manager of the Irish soccer team, Jack Charlton.

Jack Charlton's death was announced yesterday morning.

fai.ie/jack-charlton-rip the name of the site and people may express their condolences to the Jack Charlton family.

Jack Charlton in a photo taken 2 years ago

The site will go live until Monday, July 27th.

Jack Charlton spent 10 years as manager of the Irish soccer team between 1986-96.