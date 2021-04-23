Ongar coined ‘covid hotspot’ with 5 Dublin ‘redzone’ areas ranked as the most dangerous in Ireland

An area in west Dublin is the most infected place in Ireland according to worrying new data from HSE.

Ongar has recorded three times the number of infections per 100,000 people compared to the national average.

During a 14-day period through April 19, the West Side area had 158 cases and with a population of 36,000 people, that’s an incidence rate of 440.

They are closely followed by Ballymun-Finglas in second place in Ireland with 387.2 while Lucan (287.2); Swords (286.2) and Donaghmede (274.1) are aiming for the top five for Dublin.

It occurs when the reopening of the country could be delayed for two to three weeks due to vaccine supply problems.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has admitted that the government’s guarantee to vaccinate four out of five people by the end of June is now in jeopardy.

He said it would be “extremely difficult, if not impossible,” if concerns about blood clots from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine cause these strokes to be limited to older people.

And he admitted it would have a knock-on effect on plans to lift lockdown restrictions.

At the same time, Mr. Varadkar was optimistic about when we could go home for a bite to eat or a pint in a bar, saying he was “hopeful” that this will happen in June or July.

It could also mean that we see the alfresco dining reintroduced first, possibly in May, to pave the way for a broader reopening of hospitality in the months afterward.

Minister Simon Harris teased this earlier this week when he said there was “potential for more” in May, and mentioned “cookouts and the like.”