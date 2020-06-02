MobileAndroidTech NewsReviewsPhone Reviews
OnePlus Z shows up on GeekBench: confirmations relating to processor and RAM

By Brian Adam
OnePlus Z shows up on GeekBench: confirmations relating to processor and RAM

As now happens for every self-respecting smartphone, the rumors and leaks related to OnePlus Z they just don’t seem to want to stop. This time, important confirmations have arrived.

In particular, according to what reported by Gizchina and TechBoiler, the long-awaited smartphone of the Chinese company has appeared in the database of the well-known benchmark platform GeekBench. This “passage” confirms some technical specifications leaked with the previous rumors and leaks. In fact, the device involved seems to have a processor with the same characteristics as the SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G.

In addition, GeekBench refers to the presence of the operating system Android 10 and 12GB of RAM. Obviously, the benchmark score is not missing: 612 points in single-core and 1955 points in multi-core. In short, it seems that in the end OnePlus decided to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and not the MediaTek Dimensity 1000, which was previously rumored.

For the rest, as we explained to you in our study dedicated to OnePlus Z (which we invite you to consult for more details regarding the alleged device), many think that this smartphone will be sold at an “aggressive” price, so to attract those customers who were used to the costs of a few years ago (there are those who talk about 400 dollars, but it is still early to say). In any case, we remind you that OnePlus Z is expected to be announced in July 2020. We’ll see.

