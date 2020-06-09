MobileAndroidTech News
Updated:

OnePlus Z is imminent: will the 5G smartphone be cheaper?

By Brian Adam
OnePlus Z is imminent: will the 5G smartphone be cheaper?

After the appearance on GeekBench, we return to talk about OnePlus Z. In fact, the smartphone is at the centre of an important leak regarding its price, as well as some interesting information relating to the presentation date.

In particular, according to what reported by XDA Developers (original source DesiDime) and AndroidCentral, recently some Indian users would have seen appear a survey linked to OnePlus. In the latter, the Chinese company seems to ask people involved if they would buy a smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, 5G support, triple 64MP + 16MP + 2MP rear camera, 16MP front camera, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of memory internal, 4300 mAh battery with 30W quick charge and 6.55-inch Super AMOLED screen with 90 Hz refresh rate, integrated fingerprint sensor and hole for the camera at a price of 24,990 rupees (about 293 euros at the current exchange rate) ).

Many people think that the survey refers to the much-rumoured OnePlus Z smartphone. If the Chinese company really made a similar device at a price of 300/400 euros, there would probably be all the conditions for the smartphone to convince fans. We’ll see: the aforementioned sources say they are convinced that OnePlus Z will be presented on July 10, 2020, in India.

In the meantime, Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus has made official, through a post published on Twitter, that on 2 July 2020 a television will be presented, again with regards to the Indian market. In short, we just have to wait a few weeks to find out more.

