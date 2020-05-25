OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO and other companies join forces: here’s what to do

The world of smartphones is very competitive and it is therefore not very simple to see competing companies collaborate with each other. However, there are some contexts in which joining forces can be beneficial to everyone at the same time make life easier for users.

This is the spirit of the project to which they joined OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo, Meizu, Realme and Black Shark. In fact, according to what reported by PhoneArena and XDA Developers, the companies involved intend to create a sort of “universal AirDrop” for Android. Put simply, these companies want to make it easier to transfer files from one smartphone to another, no matter what brand it is.

The aim is to guarantee a high transfer speed (much higher than that currently guaranteed by the standard transfer via Bluetooth) and support for countless formats, as well as avoiding people having to download third-party applications to use this feature. It seems that some OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi users are already receiving this feature, but in the future, it will arrive on all the devices of the mentioned brands.

In conclusion, the Chinese tech giants are joining forces to give users a feature that will surely be appreciated by those who usually transfer files from one device to another.