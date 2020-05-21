Thursday, May 21, 2020
MobileAndroidTech NewsAppsGaming
Updated:

OnePlus updates its games space with instant apps and statistics: so you can install it

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, analysis. Family, power and respect in 4K

We analyzed the remastering of Mafia 2 in its Definitive Edition. D3T Limited has been commissioned to give Empire...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

HBO Max release date, price, shows & UK launch

  HBO will soon have a third streaming service - to sit alongside HBO Now and HBO Go - called...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution, review – The most complete game of Yu-Gi-Oh!

We analyze Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution in its versions for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch....
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: release date, price, specs

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: Release date, price, specs 2020 was supposed to be a big year for DJI, with several...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

OnePlus updates its games space with instant apps and statistics: so you can install it

OnePlus has improved access to games on their mobiles by updating its space dedicated to this type of entertainment. And now it not only allows access to installed games, it also offers great selection of instant games, apps that do not require installation to play. And not only that: the OnePlus gaming space now has detailed statistics.

With the specialization in entertainment to which all mobile manufacturers are turning, it is logical that they include an application from which to launch these games and, rebound, configure the best user experience. OnePlus is one of those brands: its games space is a comfortable launcher and also an enhancer of those types of apps. And now that space is much more complete: OnePlus has updated it in tests to offer instant games and statistics.


You can now install the new OnePlus gaming space

Oneplus Games Space

OnePlus has introduced several new features in its game launcher, as we said, but it has also been used to upload this application to Google Play Store: the owners of a OnePlus mobile will no longer receive the updates through OxygenOS, it will be enough to download the new versions from the Android store. Not only that: the brand has activated a beta of the games space that you can sign up for.

The launcher news is in the new test version of the app. To activate it on your OnePlus you must do the following:

  • Access this link from Google Play. Remember that you can only install game space if you have a OnePlus.
Oneplus Games Space
  • Click on ‘Become a tester’ and you will already be in the testing program.
  • Wait a few minutes for the update to skip on Google Play. Download it and you will have the new functions of the OnePlus games space.
  • Additionally, you have the option to download the beta Apk from the Apk Mirror.

Once the new games space is installed you will see that the new section of ‘Instant Games’, next to the left of the list of installed titles. Accessing this section you will have the entire catalog of apps that you can access without installing them: click on a game and enjoy it without complications.

Oneplus Games Space

Apart from instant games, the OnePlus gaming space has introduced personal statistics. To access them you must click on the icon of a graph that appears to the left of the ‘+’. At the top of the screen. Oneplus divide the game time by days offering the usage data of each game, something very useful to discover if you are spending time.

The news is already available in the latest beta of games space. They are still in English, so there will surely be a few weeks before they officially arrive at the launcher.

OnePlus Game Space

  • Price: Free
  • Developer: Oneplus
  • To download: For Android on Google Play

Track | XDA Developers

More Articles Like This

LTE, LTE +, 5Ge, 5G, 5G + … this is how your mobile will confuse you for years to come

5G News Brian Adam - 0
The first 5G mobiles They were launched last year, and since this year the vast majority of high-end and mid-high-end terminals have 5G modems....
Read more

They doubt the latency of Elon Musk’s spatial Internet

Communication Brian Adam - 0
Starlink, the project to revolutionize the satellite Internet in particular and broadband connections in general. Elon Musk is behind this initiative promoted by his...
Read more

Download stickers for WhatsApp for free and with quality designs with this application

Apps Brian Adam - 0
Emoji Store is a new beta app that has a multitude of stickers for WhatsApp that can be installed in the messaging application with...
Read more

Vivo explains how the ‘gimbal’ mechanism of the rear camera of the Vivo X50 Pro works

Android Brian Adam - 0
Every time we record more video with our mobile phones, not only because we produce mass video to publish on our social networks, but...
Read more

Google Instant Transcription now alerts when you hear selected names

Android Brian Adam - 0
One of the most useful Google applications for those who are hard of hearing, Instant Transcription (Live Transcribe), has just been updated with new...
Read more

The Pixel 5 can arrive without Motion Sense, one of the great novelties of the Pixel 4

Android Brian Adam - 0
Google had been preparing something with what until then was known as Project Soli. A magnetic wave transmitter and receiver capable of detecting gestures...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

OnePlus updates its games space with instant apps and statistics: so you can install it

OnePlus has improved access to games on their mobiles by updating its space dedicated to this type of entertainment....
Read more
5G News

LTE, LTE +, 5Ge, 5G, 5G + … this is how your mobile will confuse you for years to come

Brian Adam - 0
The first 5G mobiles They were launched last year, and since this year the vast majority of high-end and mid-high-end terminals have 5G modems....
Read more
Economy

Prioritization of occupational health and safety policies is required for productive and employment reactivation after COVID-19

Brian Adam - 0
Organizations indicate that the crisis would cause 11.5 million new unemployed in Latin America and the Caribbean. Labor Situation in Latin America and the Caribbean....
Read more
Communication

They doubt the latency of Elon Musk’s spatial Internet

Brian Adam - 0
Starlink, the project to revolutionize the satellite Internet in particular and broadband connections in general. Elon Musk is behind this initiative promoted by his...
Read more
Apps

Download stickers for WhatsApp for free and with quality designs with this application

Brian Adam - 0
Emoji Store is a new beta app that has a multitude of stickers for WhatsApp that can be installed in the messaging application with...
Read more
Corona Virus

Panama: Tocumen Airport Increases Preventive Measures and Installs Thermal Camera

Brian Adam - 0
Panama Airport is the first in Central America to install this type of cameras in the context of the current health emergency. By Summa...
Read more
Android

Vivo explains how the ‘gimbal’ mechanism of the rear camera of the Vivo X50 Pro works

Brian Adam - 0
Every time we record more video with our mobile phones, not only because we produce mass video to publish on our social networks, but...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY