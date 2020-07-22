OnePlus recovers the north with the OnePlus Nord: their phones are too expensive

In 2014 OnePlus launched its first terminal, the OnePlus One. With an attractive price of 269/299 euros (there were two configurations) came to revolutionize the mid-range because its specifications were superior to what was found for that price.

Throughout these years OnePlus has inexorably increased the price of its terminals. Up to a point that can no longer be defined as a “flagship killer”. But with the arrival of OnePlus Nord, it seems that they are trying to recover their origins.

We return to very compensated terminals, even with the price

This time OnePlus launches a mobile, the OnePlus Nord, for 399 euros, a price that is in the reasonable area of ​​the OnePlus 3, perhaps the most interesting terminal of the Chinese brand for its good compromise between price, finishes and benefits.

This time they decide to keep some of the characteristics of their latest iteration, the OnePlus 8, like the cameras or the screen, but lowering other aspects: the processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G; internal memory is UFS 2.1, and the terminal is slightly smaller.

Ultimately, we are talking about a slightly lower terminal in benefits to the OnePlus 8, which is the latest OnePlus release. We must remember that the OnePlus 8, in turn, is a step below the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is the true top of the range of the brand.

But of course, the difference is in the price. The OnePlus 8 is priced at 709 euros and now we are talking about 399 euros. A big difference in price for a slight reduction in performance. Very interesting indeed.

The OnePlus X experience

It is not the first time that OnePlus has launched a “mid-range” terminal, considering that the mid-range is when the processor is one notch below the high-end. In late 2015, a few months after launching its second terminal, the OnePlus 2, the Chinese brand decided to launch the OnePlus X, a mid-range terminal.

The OnePlus X was the least successful OnePlus terminal

The OnePlus X was a more compact phone, with a processor that although it was from the 800 range of Qualcomm, was the one of the previous year (curiously the same that the OnePlus One of 2014 had) and did not stand out especially for the camera.

However, it was a terminal that for 269 euros gave a lot for what was offered in the market at that time. And yet it did not succeed, it has been the least successful OnePlus terminal. And it is that at such times the brand was passionate about the prices it gave for a high-end, his fans were not looking for intermediate terminals.

OnePlus needs to lower the price to become competitive again

However, the situation has changed a lot in these years. First, more Chinese mobile brands have arrived at very competitive prices. Second, OnePlus prices have risen a lot. Introducing the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro earlier this year, the brand has distanced itself from many of its potential buyers. The cheapest terminal in the range is 709 euros and the cap exceeds 1,000 euros.

Someone who is considering buying a terminal for those prices may not think it is so important that they are 1,000 or 1,200 and in that range, they are already competing with brands such as Samsung or Apple. Perhaps OnePlus offers something interesting for many, but of course, that aura of a high-end terminal at mid-range prices has been completely lost.

That is why OnePlus is now launching itself again in a very attractive price area, with an interesting proposal where the main commitment is the processor. OnePlus needed to be competitive in price too.

The 400 euros are very populated

However OnePlus now has a problem that it did not have a few years ago and that is that the range of 400 euros has some very interesting options. The main contributors to this range of cheap but powerful terminals are Xiaomi and Realme (which curiously is from BKK, as OnePlus)

A company that wants to grow has to cover all segments to be profitable

And it is that for 400 euros there are very interesting terminals, terminals even with a better processor than this OnePlus Nord. For example, we have the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro or the Realme X2 Pro. That is, unlike in 2014, when OnePlus revolutionized the market, now enter a segment where there are equivalent mobiles.

What does OnePlus have that the rest don’t have? A powerful brand with many very loyal fans and a terminal that enters the top of the segment, with a very interesting photographic bet and very polished finishes.

The mobile phone market is complicated. Range caps sell relatively little at high margins, measured ranges sell better, but margins are tighter. In the end, a company that wants to grow has to cover all segments in order to be profitable and that is what OnePlus intends with this movement. Hopefully, it works out better than with the OnePlus X because users, if we like something, is variety and competition.