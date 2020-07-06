OnePlus Nord will be launched with a breathtaking augmented reality event

OnePlus Nord will not only be a mid-range smartphone sold under $ 500 capable of bringing even more customers to the brand but will also have a breathtaking launch. The new product of the Pete Lau company will be promoted on a large scale, with the world’s first augmented reality event.

This information appeared online thanks to Ishan Agarwal, a Twitter user who in the past shared many interesting and confirmed the news with the public. Again, the young tipster re-shared the latest OnePlus announcements.

According to this information, OnePlus Nord will be launched on July 21st with a special event completely in augmented reality. However, remember that it may not arrive in the United States. Great news is most likely due also to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced many companies to change their plans quickly. What will this presentation be like? We will see, considering that it will be the first event of its kind.

Ishan Agarwal then shared much other interesting information about OnePlus Nord, including the packaging photos and also curiosity regarding the photographic sector. For the rest, the smartphone was already talking about a possible technical data sheet where the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset with integrated 5G modem, and a dual front camera.

What about pre-orders? They sold out shortly after their opening, so you will have to wait for a “second round” or the final launch on the market.