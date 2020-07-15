OnePlus Nord unveiled by Marques Brownlee and Carl Pei: the first photos

The well-known American YouTuber Marques Brownlee, also known as MKBHD, hosted on its official channel what, in fact, is the first Official “reveal” of the OnePlus Nord smartphone. In fact, Carl Pei of OnePlus took part in the chat, which lasted almost 20 minutes.

For the occasion, the latter quickly showed the smartphone, which seems to have four rear cameras, accompanied by an LED flash, and a front panel with a double hole for the camera, which by the way had already been made official by OnePlus with a post published on the official Instagram page dedicated to the North. We know, therefore, that one of the two front cameras of OnePlus Nord will be an ultra-wide (wide-angle, 105 degrees).

In any case, we have collected some screenshots from the MKBHD video (you can see them at the bottom of the news), in order to allow you to give a first look at OnePlus Nord. The chat between Marques Brownlee and Carl Pei obviously did not focus solely on the design of the device, but we also talked about aspects related, for example, to the question of the headphone jack and the cost of various components that make up the product ending that comes into the user’s hands. If you are passionate about the smartphone world, we, therefore, recommend that you watch the full video.

In particular, Pei has revealed several interesting details. To give you a concrete example, he stated that OnePlus Nord will not have IP certification (while remaining, according to Pei, resistant to water), given that it would have increased the price of the device. In addition, during the video, you will also see some very interesting smartphone prototypes.

We remind you that OnePlus Nord will be officially announced on July 21, 2020. As for the technical data sheet, we recommend that you take a look at the latest rumours on your smartphone.