OnePlus Nord, the first impressions on the good-priced 5G smartphone

In these days we are testing OnePlus Nord, the expected smartphone that marks a sort of “return to origins” for the Chinese company. This because the starting price is 399 euros in Italy as for the 8 / 128GB variant, while the 12 / 256GB model costs 499 euros instead, figures very different from those to which OnePlus has accustomed us in recent years.

Availability is fixed starting from August 4, 2020. If you want to buy the device before this date you must know that from 16:30 today 21 July 2020 it is possible to try to obtain an invitation code through the official OnePlus website (there you will find all the details of the case). From 17:00 the presales on Amazon will also start.

At the moment we have tested the smartphone for only a week and therefore we cannot unbalance ourselves too much on the device, we can still make a first brief analysis.

Unboxing and design

The media kits supplied to the press by OnePlus have always been very original. This time, the Chinese company has created a packaging that opens upwards, presenting inside three covers for the smartphone, namely Sandstone Bumper Case Nord Blue, Clear Bumper Case (transparent) and Bumper Case Sandstone Black. In any case, the three cases, which you can take a look at in the photos attached to this article, are sold separately. In fact, they are present inside the sales package intended for the public a 30W charger, a USB Type-C cable and what the Chinese company calls “Welcome kit”. Just to give you an idea, in our package we found a semi-transparent cover with protection for the USB Type-C port, OnePlus stickers, various manuals (including also indications relating to SAR values, which are 0.90 here W / kg for the head and 1.27 W / kg for the body) and a Welcome Letter in which the Chinese company refers to the fact that with this smartphone it wanted to focus on “fundamental aspects“, focusing on what According to OnePlus really serves the user.

Once the OnePlus Nord was taken out of the package, the first aspect we noticed was the presence of a front panel with all in all contained side edges and a double hole for the camera, located at the top left. Having used this configuration for some time, we can say that this solution is appreciated during daily use. On the back, there is a quadruple “traffic light” camera located at the top left, flanked by the Dual LED flash. Among other things, the colouring that we had the opportunity to try, or the Blue Marble, is very pleasing to the eye, thanks also to the play of light that it is able to generate. Maybe the design knows a little “already seen”, but in our view, this is not a particular problem. In any case, Gray Onyx will also arrive on the market.

Excellent materials, with a metal profile and glass back. Taking into consideration the sides of the device, on the right we find the power button and the knurled physical slider for silent mode, while the volume rocker appears on the left side. In the lower part, we find the USB Type-C port, the speakers, the first microphone and the trolley for the SIM (Dual nanoSIM), while at the top there is only the second microphone. The dimensions of OnePlus Nord are equal to 158.3 x 73.3 x 8.2 mm, for a weight of 184 grams.

OnePlus Nord technical sheet

Since we cannot go into too much detail regarding the qualities of the device, it is good to dwell mainly on the technical characteristics. The front we find a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED display with Full HD + resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 20: 9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, integrated fingerprint sensor and 90 Hz refresh rate. In short, the panel has increased fluidity, but it does not go on 120 Hz, remaining on that 90 Hz considered by many to be the best compromise. To underline the presence of a pre-applied film, which we removed almost immediately to better analyze the goodness of the panel. Under the body there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor operating at a maximum frequency of 2.4 GHz (1 x 2.4 GHz + 1 x 2.2 GHz + 6 x 1.8 GHz), flanked by an Adreno GPU 620, 8 / 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128 / 256GB of internal UFS 2.1 memory (not expandable). We are testing the 12 / 256GB variant.

Entering the field of connectivity, there is support for 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1 and USB Type-C 2.0 port (therefore no video output). An interesting novelty is the one in the photographic sector. In fact, before we find two 32MP (f / 2.45, Sony IMX616) and 8MP (f / 2.45, ultra-wide, 105 degrees) sensors.

As the most attentive of you have already guessed, the latter can be used to take wide-angle photos. By the way, the front cameras can record videos up to 4K / 60 fps, while the rear cameras reach 4K / 30 fps (no, this is not a typo, it is true). There is also the slow-motion at 240 fps at 1080p, obviously recorded through the four rear cameras. About the latter, the sensors used are 48MP (f / 1.75, Sony IMX586), 8MP (f / 2.25, 119 degrees), 2MP (f / 2.4, for macros) and 5MP (f / 2.4, for the shallow depth of field).

The operating system is Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.5 customization (OnePlus said that it will treat this smartphone as a top of the range, therefore two years of major updates and three years of security patches), while the battery is 4115 mAh with support for charging Quick Warp Charge at 30W (5V / 6A). In short, in general, OnePlus Nord seems to be an interesting device. Stay tuned on these pages: we will be able to analyze the smartphone in detail during the review.

There are also OnePlus Buds

Defined by OnePlus itself as its “first true True Wireless headphones”, the OnePlus Buds were announced during the Nord presentation event. The specifications speak of 30 hours of autonomy, also considering those guaranteed by the charging box, a reduction of the environmental noise as regards the microphone, a boost related to the bass and reduced latency to the bone (there is also the Fnatic Mode, designed for gaming, which brings latency to 103 ms). A 10-minute recharge can guarantee about 10 hours of use, while the aforementioned noise reduction makes use of three microphones and a special algorithm. There is no lack of 13.4 mm drivers, the frequency response of 20 Hz – 20 KHz, support for Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth 5.0 and IPX4 certification for splashing water.

The available colours are White, Gray and Nord Blue. The charging box has a USB Type-C port and the dimensions of 52.21 x 59.62 x 37.89 mm, for a weight of 37 grams. The earphones instead have dimensions of 18.81 x 16.13 x 37.89 mm, for a weight equal to 4.7 grams. The OnePlus Buds will be sold for 89 euros, with the pre-orders that will start from 17:00 today 21 July.