OnePlus Nord, official the presence of an AMOLED display

OnePlus Nord will have an AMOLED display, as confirmed by the vice president of OnePlus France Akis Evangelidis via Twitter. The tweet among other things is particular, given that the announcement came with (probably) the first advertising meme in the world regarding smartphones.

As visible from the cartoon, it is AMOLED screen got the better of it on the cheapest choice or an LCD display. Other than this information, however, no other details have come.

What is known from the datasheet that appeared online on July 3 is that it is one 6.55 “Full HD + screen with 90Hz refresh rate. The company has already said that the choice of 60Hz is no longer convenient, while that of 120Hz is not suitable for a mid-range smartphone with a price lower than $ 500.

Still, it promises to be a display with 2400 x 1080 resolution pixels just like the OnePlus 8, with the inclusion of the Gorilla Glass 5. The hardware side and the photographic sector have instead already been practically confirmed the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, a 48MP rear quad camera, 8MP ultrawide, 5MP macro and 2MP, and finally front two 32MP + 8MP lenses.

The rest of the data will arrive on July 21st from 16:00 Italian time with the first launch in the world via augmented reality, which can be followed through the OnePlus Nord AR app available on the Play Store and App Store.