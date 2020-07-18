OnePlus Nord, new official confirmations regarding screen and RAM arrive

Confirmations are coming directly from OnePlus regarding the new OnePlus Nord smartphone. Although the data sheet appeared online already on July 9 with leaks shared by the tipster Evan Blass, the company is confirming some rumors in view of the official presentation of July 21. This time we talk about the display and RAM.

Directly in the OnePlus forums the project manager Nord Shawn L. revealed that the display will have a 90Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. This means that the smartphone will still be able to offer an excellent gaming experience, given the high frequency of recognition of the touch inputs on the screen. There was no mention of the size, but the leaked leaks online speak of a 6.44 ”Fluid AMOLED FHD + display.

As for RAM, however, we speak of maximum 12GB of memory – therefore more smartphones of the Nord series with different RAM could arrive – accompanied by a SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G with native support to 5G.

Finally, Shawn L. wanted to dwell on theGoogle Comms Suite integration, or the Big G application package dedicated to messages, calls and video calls made up of Google Messages, Dialer and Duo. All this will come within a device sold in two different colors, blue and gray, at a price lower than $ 500.

We just have to wait for the presentation of July 21 with the first augmented reality event in the world.