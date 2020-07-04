MobileAndroidTech News
Updated:

OnePlus Nord, here are the first images and a possible data sheet

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

GoogleBrian Adam -

Default backup for Google Photos and Videos suspended

Silicon Valley: Google has suspended its default backup feature for photos and videos received on social media. According to Google's...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The brutal attacker of New Zealand mosques will be hanged on August 24

Christ Church: The Australian attacker who indiscriminately shot dead 50 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand will be...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

Amazon discounts: on offer a curved ASUS ROG STRIX gaming monitor

Amazon's promotions day opens with a very attractive discount on a curved ASUS ROG Strix gaming monitor, with a...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

How to activate the "private mode" of WhatsApp?

Now you can hide all the WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone to the maximum. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is an ideal...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

OnePlus Nord, here are the first images and a possible data sheet

OnePlus Nord is already available for pre-order, but it is also already sold out. Pending the “second round” of orders, however, the online leaked first images and a possible datasheet almost complete. So how is this new smartphone from the Pete Lau company? Let’s go see the latest rumours.

Ben Geskin, a tipster already known to the public, shared Twitter on Twitter advertising photos of the new OnePlus Nord. Not render, but photos that appeared on Amazon India. As can also be seen from the rest of the images shared in the thread, OnePlus Nord will have a very simple design and two front cameras in a notch known as punch hole.

But Geskin is not the only one who has made news about this smartphone. Following the publication of the video OnePlus – New Beginnings Episode 1 in the official OnePlus channel, some frames were extrapolated in which we would actually see the new Nord model. And there was no shortage of interesting comments on Twitter: among these, the one of the user mainak_4u, which tried to summarize the possible technical datasheet.

OnePlus Nord could have a 6.55 ”Full HD + OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The processor supplied is practically certain to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, therefore ready for the fifth-generation mobile network. The photographic sector consists of four rear lenses (64MP + 16MP + 5MP + 2MP) and two 32MP + 8MP front cameras, as can also be seen from the photos.

The battery should be 4300 mAh with 30W fast charge, while for the memory there are three variants for RAM (4GB / 6GB / 12GB) and three for storage space (64 GB / 128 GB / 256 GB). For the prices, however, Pete Lau himself confirmed that OnePlus Nord will be their first phone under 500 Euros. Therefore, each version of the smartphone will be decidedly accessible compared to the rest of the high-end range.

All these data are not yet confirmed, therefore they must be taken with pliers. As always, we just have to wait for the complete official presentation by the company.

More Articles Like This

Bad news: the launch of the rover that will look for life on Mars has been postponed

Space tech Brian Adam -
After being postponed for the first and second time, the launch of the next rover to explore Mars has been also postponed a third...
Read more

This AI knows how to differentiate a goal from a "great goal": LaLiga launches automatic summaries in real time with the best plays

Artificial Intelligence Brian Adam -
The 'Iniestazo'. That of Ramos in 93. Messi's impossible fouls. They are true goals and all football fans know the importance and...
Read more

Windows 10, the Amazon Prime Video app arrives: download of movies and TV series is possible

Amazon Brian Adam -
Microsoft has announced that it is The official Amazon Prime Video application is available on the Windows 10 Microsoft Store, the streaming platform of...
Read more

iPhone 12, Apple aims to improve the camera: it will have high-end lenses

Apple Brian Adam -
Waiting to understand what will happen with the launch of iPhone 12, especially in light of the accumulated delays, the popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo...
Read more

The story of 'Joker', the German robot that was sent to clean up Chernobyl and died almost immediately

Artificial Intelligence Brian Adam -
The story of 'Joker', the German robot that was sent to clean up Chernobyl and died almost immediately
Read more

Twitter challenges users: do you want the edit button? Put on the mask

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
Twitter, Facebook and Instagram take the field to protect users from Coronavirus. The two social networks of Mark Zuckerberg have in fact announced that...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY