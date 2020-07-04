OnePlus Nord, here are the first images and a possible data sheet

OnePlus Nord is already available for pre-order, but it is also already sold out. Pending the “second round” of orders, however, the online leaked first images and a possible datasheet almost complete. So how is this new smartphone from the Pete Lau company? Let’s go see the latest rumours.

Ben Geskin, a tipster already known to the public, shared Twitter on Twitter advertising photos of the new OnePlus Nord. Not render, but photos that appeared on Amazon India. As can also be seen from the rest of the images shared in the thread, OnePlus Nord will have a very simple design and two front cameras in a notch known as punch hole.

But Geskin is not the only one who has made news about this smartphone. Following the publication of the video OnePlus – New Beginnings Episode 1 in the official OnePlus channel, some frames were extrapolated in which we would actually see the new Nord model. And there was no shortage of interesting comments on Twitter: among these, the one of the user mainak_4u, which tried to summarize the possible technical datasheet.

OnePlus Nord could have a 6.55 ”Full HD + OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The processor supplied is practically certain to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, therefore ready for the fifth-generation mobile network. The photographic sector consists of four rear lenses (64MP + 16MP + 5MP + 2MP) and two 32MP + 8MP front cameras, as can also be seen from the photos.

The battery should be 4300 mAh with 30W fast charge, while for the memory there are three variants for RAM (4GB / 6GB / 12GB) and three for storage space (64 GB / 128 GB / 256 GB). For the prices, however, Pete Lau himself confirmed that OnePlus Nord will be their first phone under 500 Euros. Therefore, each version of the smartphone will be decidedly accessible compared to the rest of the high-end range.

All these data are not yet confirmed, therefore they must be taken with pliers. As always, we just have to wait for the complete official presentation by the company.