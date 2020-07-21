Tech NewsReviews
By Brian Adam
OnePlus Nord, first impressions: a promising mid-range with OnePlus 8 spirit

After generations raising the price to be located from you to you in the high-end catalog, OnePlus has decided to return to the economic terminals. The company told us that "it is the right time to launch an affordable phone", and this is nothing more and nothing less than the OnePlus Nord. El Nord is the brother of the brand's most expensive high-end proposals, sharing some of its features and cutting at other points to lower its price.

Let's give you our first impressions on this new OnePlus Nord, which bets on a 90Hz refresh rate, a good part of the OnePlus 8 camera system and, as it is the brand of the house, OyxgenOS, one of the most "clean" and fluid ROMs of the moment.

OnePlus Nord datasheet

OnePlus Nord

SCREEN

6.44 inch
Full HD +
20: 9 aspect ratio
FluidAMOLED

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

158.3 x 73.3 x 8.2 mm
184 g

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Octa-core 7nm at 2.4Ghz

RAM

8 GB
12 GB

STORAGE

128 GB
256 GB

REAR CAMERA

48 MP Sony IMX586, f / 1.75 OIS
8 MP ultra wide angle f / 2.25
2 MP macro f / 2.4
5 MP depth f / 2.4

FRONT CAMERA

32 MP Sony IMX616 f / 2.45
8 MP ultra wide angle f / 2.45

BATTERY

4,115mAh
Warp Charge 30T (30W)

SOFTWARE

OxygenOS 10.5 based on Android 10

CONNECTIVITY

Dual band WiFi
5G
Bluetooth 5.1
Qualcomm aptX HD
NFC

OTHERS

Fingerprint sensor under the screen

PRICE

399 euros | 8/128 GB
499 euros | 12/256 GB

OnePlus refuses to follow the design trend

Img 7827

2020 is a year in which the large square camera modules are the protagonists. With the OnePlus Nord the company bets on a design line similar to that of its older brothers, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. This means that the camera is located in a traditional vertical strip, displaced in this case to the left of the terminal, instead of in the center.

The best thing about the OnePlus Nord regarding design is that it gives the feeling of being a high-end. Build quality is very good

Building materials are glass and aluminum, in a striking light blue color in the case of our unit. To give us an idea, it is a couple of shades more bluish than its older brothers in the 'Glacial Green' finish, which are more blue than green. Here we must emphasize that the feeling in hand is that of a much more expensive terminal. Despite the fact that there are crystal terminals in this price range, not all have neither the same quality in the crystal itself nor the mime in construction quality of this OnePlus.

Img 7836 The OnePlus Nord retains the 'Alert Slider' to switch between silence, vibration and volume.

Being a relatively small terminal (below 16 centimeters), it is very comfortable in hand. It also comes with its weight, of just 184 grams. The OnePlus Nord brings us back to that feeling of "compact high-end mobile" that some users long for so much, although it is not located as such within that range.

Img 7832

But all that glitters with the Nord is not gold. Although the construction quality is practically the same with respect to its older brothers and, after turning it around, we see that the frontal use is excellent, the double perforated chamber breaks the careful design of this proposal a little. Although we have used the terminal a little, it is not easy to forget that we have "that black spot" in the corner. It is true that it is smaller than a notch but, since it is not centered on the screen, it is quite distracting.

The OnePlus Nord is one of the few mid-range terminals that has an AMOLED panel with a high refresh rate. 90Hz is one of the key points on this phone

Speaking of the screen, the OnePlus Nord has a 6.44-inch panel with AMOLED technology, 20: 9 aspect ratio, FullHD + resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is covered by Gorilla Glass 5 and in these first impressions we do not have many drawbacks to remove. The interpretation of the color seems correct (somewhat saturated), the excess sharpness and the brightness seem the only point that is somewhat below the expected, although we will talk about it in our in-depth analysis.

There is no maximum power, but is it really necessary?

Img 7834

Betting on the Snapdragon 865, among other reasons, has led to prices soaring this year. The Snapdragon 765G is a mid-range offering with the same or higher high-end power a couple of years ago., which is allowing the "cheap" mobiles of 2020 to be more solvent than ever. This OnePlus Nord bets on said Snapdragon 765G and, in the case of our unit, it has 12 GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 256 GB of internal UFS 2.1 memory. If we don't want such a large number of memories, we can bet on the base memory, 8 + 128 GB.

What we have tested at the moment in terms of fluidity has been exquisite. The OnePlus Nord is not as powerful as the OnePlus 8, but the user experience is very good

Although we will talk about the performance of the OnePlus Nord in depth in the corresponding analysis, our first impressions make it clear that fluidity is going to be the main strength of the Nord. The processor is powerful, OxygenOS is very well optimized (even being a software that has several updates ahead of it) and the 90Hz help the user experience to be closer to that of a high range than to that of a mid-range .

About the software we will delve into the review, but we are facing the same thing that we already saw in the OnePlus 8. Android 10 more customizable than ever, but respecting the design lines that Google marks. OnePlus has also provided Nord with default Google applications such as Google calls or messages, replacing its own.

Img 7830

We will review the camera thoroughly in the analysis, but we have already anticipated that the experience is reminiscent of the OnePlus 8. We have the same main 48 megapixel sensor, although the wide angle is cut from the 16 megapixels of the OnePlus 8 to 8 megapixels. We also have a macro and a depth sensor, two and five megapixels respectively. Regarding the front camera, we have a 32-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor.

OnePlus wants to "take back the north" and this is his weapon to do it

Img 7831

If the OnePlus Nord is or is not enough for OnePlus to take its place again in terms of value for money, we will see it in the corresponding analysis, but we can already say that the OnePlus Nord is a breath of fresh air in its catalog.

AMOLED screen with 90Hz, the main camera of the OnePlus 8, Snapdragon 765G and OyxgenOS. OnePlus wants to occupy the throne of the mid-range with this phone

Virtually identical finish to that of a OnePlus 8, powerful Qualcomm processor, 5G connectivity, 90Hz AMOLED screen, a compact size, etc. The formula paints successSo it remains to be seen if these impressions hold throughout these days. If the autonomy and the camera comply, we are facing a firm candidate for the best mid-range of this 2020.

