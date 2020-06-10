OnePlus Nord could be the real name of the next cheap smartphone

OnePlus is at the centre of some controversies from users who have accused it of not being what it once was and in the sights of the most avid fans, there would be the increase in prices applied on the latest devices marketed and in particular regarding the OnePlus 8 Pro. OnePlus would be ready to satisfy even the most sceptical.

The Chinese house seems to have collected these criticisms and is working on the launch of a cheap smartphone that could be announced on July 10th. The device in question was often made known under the name “OnePlus 8 Lite” before new rumours indicated it as the “OnePlus Z”, used so far.

However, there may be some news on the horizon. OnePlus filed an application at the end of March for the registration of the trademark “Nord by OnePlus“, with which several future products could be announced including headphones, tablets, smartwatches and especially smartphones.

However, the company has not yet confirmed the existence of an OnePlus Z or OnePlus Nord, but the tipster Max J would seem convinced that the name of the next economic smartphone could be the latter. The elusive OnePlus Nord should be powered by a Snapdragon 765 processor and offer support for 5G networks, combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. According to the information so far in our possession, the display should be 6.4 inches and not have curvatures and could also support a 90Hz refresh rate.

As for the cameras, on the back, we could find three sensors. Finally, the battery could reach 4,000 mAh. The next few days will be decisive to have new confirmations or denials about the next device