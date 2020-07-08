MobileAndroidTech News
Updated:

OnePlus Nord, confirmed the 48-megapixel rear camera

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

Best place for WiFi router at home: where to place the router to improve coverage and internet speed

Wi-Fi networks have become essential parts of our daily routine technology. We use them constantly with our mobile devices and our...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to remove from Google Photos the ‘memes’ you have stored in the cloud

The problem with Google Photos is that when you upload the images and videos that come to WhatsApp chats,...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

This monstrous black hole "eats" the equivalent of the mass of our Sun every day

A supermassive black hole 34 billion times the mass of the Sun, according to a new study published in...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Sony Xperia 1 II, review: the most "pro" Xperia to date

Sony's nomenclatures for their phones seem to follow annual cycles, but this year's is a clear nod to its...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

Do you know where to download Windows 10 when you have lost the original DVD?

It is something that happens very frequently, and that is occasionally the body asks us to do a general...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Watching TV on mobile is even easier: DTT Channels is updated to version 2.0 with notable improvements

One of the best Android apps to watch TV has received a notable update for improve channel search and...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

OnePlus Nord, confirmed the 48-megapixel rear camera

OnePlus Nord is expected on July 21st with a breathtaking debut or the first launch of a smartphone on the augmented reality market. While waiting for this day, leaks and advance confirmations do not stop appearing online. Among these, we talk about the photographic sector.

The first datasheets leaked via the Internet talked about four rear lenses (64MP + 16MP + 5MP + 2MP) and two 32MP + 8MP front cameras. The latest news, however, comes from AndroidCentral and have revealed that in reality there will be four lenses, but they will be different: primary camera from 48MP, 8MP ultrawide, 5MP macro and 2MP. On the other hand, the two aforementioned lenses are confirmed.

For the rest, however, OnePlus Nord should have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset with integrated 5G modem, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage space, a 4300 mAh battery and finally OxygenOS operating system as usual. The design will be very similar to that of OnePlus 8.

Given that there are three variants based on the supplied RAM and internal memory, it is difficult to establish precise prices. Directly from Pete Lau, however, confirmation has come that the OnePlus Nord series will be launched on the market figures equal to or less than 500 Euros. We just have to wait for the official presentation.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

There is an app that reminds you when you should change the mask

Apps Brian Adam -
Although we are entering the summer, in a month of July traditionally beach, or mountaineer, we must remember that we are in the midst...
Read more

ASUS launches the new VivoBook S14 and VivoBook S15

Android Brian Adam -
ASUS announces the availability of its on the Italian market new VivoBook S14 and S15thin and light laptops that arrive in Italy both in...
Read more

OnePlus makes the OnePlus Nord release date official: July 21

Android Brian Adam -
The wait has not yet come to an end, but at least we already know the official date on which OnePlus will unveil its...
Read more

How to move all your photos from Google Photos to Microsoft OneDrive or Flickr

Apps Brian Adam -
With Google Takeout export and download you can easily move all media uploaded to a Google Photos account. Of course, as long as the...
Read more

More bad news for Siberia: another potential toxic spill has occurred

Android Brian Adam -
Earlier last month a Russian mining company poured thousands of tons of diesel fuel into an Arctic river. That same company, now, has caused...
Read more

Why is wearing a mask important? This video shows us

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
Why is it important to wear a mask? Without a mask, the droplets produced during coughing can travel up to 3.7 meters, with a...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY