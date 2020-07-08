OnePlus Nord, confirmed the 48-megapixel rear camera

OnePlus Nord is expected on July 21st with a breathtaking debut or the first launch of a smartphone on the augmented reality market. While waiting for this day, leaks and advance confirmations do not stop appearing online. Among these, we talk about the photographic sector.

The first datasheets leaked via the Internet talked about four rear lenses (64MP + 16MP + 5MP + 2MP) and two 32MP + 8MP front cameras. The latest news, however, comes from AndroidCentral and have revealed that in reality there will be four lenses, but they will be different: primary camera from 48MP, 8MP ultrawide, 5MP macro and 2MP. On the other hand, the two aforementioned lenses are confirmed.

For the rest, however, OnePlus Nord should have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset with integrated 5G modem, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage space, a 4300 mAh battery and finally OxygenOS operating system as usual. The design will be very similar to that of OnePlus 8.

Given that there are three variants based on the supplied RAM and internal memory, it is difficult to establish precise prices. Directly from Pete Lau, however, confirmation has come that the OnePlus Nord series will be launched on the market figures equal to or less than 500 Euros. We just have to wait for the official presentation.