OnePlus Nord already sold out, but almost nothing is known about the smartphone

As we predicted on these pages, OnePlus has started the pre-order phase of the Nord smartphone, which aims to bring the Chinese company back to the prices of a few years ago.

In particular, according to what reported by PhoneArena and as you can see in the official Instagram profile OnePlusNord, the “first round” of smartphone pre-orders has sold out. For this reason, the Chinese company has decided that it will re-open the pre-orders on July 8, 2020, thus giving life to a “second round” and also allowing those who missed today’s 1 July 2020 to pre-order the smartphone via the official OnePlus website.

In any case, today’s one is a very interesting result, given that essentially nothing is known about the smartphone, not even the price. However, the promise of a “throwback” was apparently enough to convince many users. Probably also played the role of the “trailer” lasting about 10 minutes, which describes OnePlus Nord as “a new beginning” for the Chinese company.

In the meantime, Carl Pei explained through his official Twitter profile the meaning of the smartphone’s name: “Some people asked what the name North means. It derives from the concept of true north. Each of us has this inner compass that guides us. This product line reminds us to always look for our true north“.

In addition, confirmation of the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with 5G support. This is probably the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. For the rest, official details are missing, if not the fact that those who pre-order OnePlus Nord will receive the smartphone in an exclusive package and that it is necessary to advance 20 euros (the company will immediately send merchandising).

Despite the lack of information published directly by OnePlus, TechRadar claims that Carl Pei would have revealed to their microphones that they are talking about a mid-range device that will cost 500 euros in Europe. In short, pending more details, it seems that the Chinese company is about to return to the past. For more details on rumours and leaks related to the smartphone, we refer you to our in-depth analysis dedicated to OnePlus Nord (which when we wrote the article was known as OnePlus Z).