OnePlus Nord already on offer: pre-ordering costs less with Amazon Prime

The presentation of OnePlus Nord ended a few hours ago and we have just published our first impressions of the device on these pages (inside the article there are photos and all the details of the case, including those relating to the OnePlus Buds). Despite this, you need to know that OnePlus Nord is already on offer with Amazon Prime.

In fact, looking for the smartphone within the official portal of Jeff Bezos’ company, we realized that there is a surprise for those who want to book OnePlus Nord from Amazon. Going into more detail, those who have an active subscription to Amazon Prime can get it 30 euro discount on the purchase.

This means that it is possible to take home the 8 / 128GB variant at a price of 369 euros. The 12 / 256GB model, that is the one we are testing these days, instead requires the payment of 469 euros. Without it discount for Amazon Prime customers, the prices of the two devices would be respectively 399 euros and 499 euros. In case you are wondering, yes: you can choose between two colours, namely the Blue Marble one (here you can see our photos) and the Onyx Gray one.

In any case, we would like to emphasize that this is a pre-order, given that the effective availability date of the smartphone in Italy is August 4, 2020. In addition, we reiterate that to get the discount you need, in addition to the Amazon Prime account, add the device to the cart and follow the directions provided by Jeff Bezos’ company.