OnePlus Nord against its competition: we face it the Poco F2, Realme X50, Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite

The OnePlus Nord is already here. After several years with problems with the price, OnePlus recovers the “North” with a new model that is not called Lite or Z, but OnePlus Nord, with very good features and a reasonable price: from 399 euros.

It has been a few years since the last time OnePlus ventured into the 300 – 400 euro band, in which other manufacturers such as Xiaomi or Realme have become strong. To see how the OnePlus Nord is compared to its competition We pitted it against the Poco F2 Pro, Realme X50 5G, OPPO Find X2 Lite, Samsung Galaxy A51 5G, Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, and Huawei P40 Lite 5G.

90 Hz is appreciated

With a starting price of 399 euros for the OnePlus Nord with 8 GB of RAM, the terminal is in the premium mid-range or the prelude to the traditional high-end. Although screens with a refresh rate above 60 Hz are the norm in the high-end range, 90 Hz like OnePlus Nord is still the exception.

The only terminal on our list with a higher refresh rate is the Realme X50 5G, which reaches 120 Hz on your LCD panel. Xiaomi’s POCO F2 Pro refreshes the screen at 60 Hz just like every neighbour, but the tactile response rate reaches 180 Hz: it is not the same, but something is something. The rest of the terminals remain at 60 Hz.

Speaking of screens, the AMOLED panel like the one included in the OnePlus Nord prevails in the vast majority of the competition, and with a diagonal that in all cases is around 6.5 inches. The only ones that are out of the norm are the Poco F2 Pro and the Huawei P40 Lite 5G, which bet on LCD and, therefore, are the only ones to integrate the fingerprint reader in the power button instead of under the screen.

5G for everyone and Snapdragon 865 for one

The OnePlus Nord is a mobile phone with 5G connectivity, something that shares all its competition, although from different sources. The Snapdragon 765G is still the most popular upper-mid-range 5G processor, and we have it in the Realme X50 5G, the OPPO Find X2 Lite and the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G. Two that sweep home are Samsung with its Exynos 980 on the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G and Huawei with the Kirin 820 5G on the Huawei P40 Lite 5G.

In the processor, Xiaomi goes a bit for free in the Poco F2 Pro, which raises the bar with the Snapdragon 865. It has more gross power, although less RAM than the OnePlus Nord. In fact, the OnePlus Nord stands out for being the only one in its price range to reach 12 GB of RAM. The 8GB base version is also larger than most alternatives, starting in all cases – except for the OPPO Find X2 Lite – at 6GB of RAM.

In processors, Snapdragon 765G and namesakes prevail with the exception of Poco F2 Pro, although in RAM and storage the OnePlus Nord stands out

On battery, the OnePlus Nord sits in the middle with its 4,115 mAh capacity and 30W fast charge. It is not the largest battery – the honour is taken by the Poco F2 Pro with 4,700 mAh – nor the fastest – the P40 Lite charges at 40W – but the truth is that almost all terminals have a similar capacity and fast charge 30W It has become the new standard for the range.

Four is the magic number

In the photographic field, it is noted that OnePlus, Realme and OPPO belong to the same matrix, with similar configurations based on a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle and a macro and bokeh sensor with a resolution to choose between 2 and 5 megapixels, as the case may be.

Away from home, the truth is that there are not many more differences. Xiaomi and Samsung raise the resolution a bit on the Poco F2 Pro (64 + 13 + 5 + 2 MP) and the Galaxy A51 5G (48 + 12 + 5 + 5 MP), but the truth is that there are few surprises and everyone is betting on the quad camera on the back.

The OnePlus Nord is the only one with a dual front camera with a wide-angle

Ahead, the story changes. He OnePlus Nord mounts a dual front camera 32 + 8 megapixel, something not present in the competition except in the Realme X50 5G, and in this case, it is a 16 + 2-megapixel camera for portrait mode and not a more versatile wide-angle like the one in the Nord.

Those who prefer to have a clear screen without notch or drilling, They must direct their eyes to the Poco F2 Pro, the only one with a retractable front camera. In the rest, single or double perforation is imposed, except for the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and the OPPO Find X2 Lite, which have a drop-shaped notch.

Specifications comparison

As always, we leave you the full comparison table so you can compare the specifications that seem most relevant to your preferences. Comparing prices is complicated since no other model in the range has a 12 GB version and only one alternative coincides with having an 8/128 GB version (the OPPO Find X2 Lite, which is 70 euros more expensive than the OnePlus) .

Has OnePlus North recovered? Without a doubt, the OnePlus Nord presents great value for money when we compare it with its more direct rivals. Few of them start at 399 euros, and those that do have less RAM, worse cameras, worse screens or do not include pre-installed Google services.