MobileAndroidTech News
Updated:

OnePlus Nord against its competition: we face it the Poco F2, Realme X50, Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers TD, answered his first questions in Irish in the Dáil...

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers TD, answered his first questions in Irish in the Dáil...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley

There is a reason why this place is called Death Valley. If we were in a Hollywood movie, the...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

5 tips to improve the quality of your video calls on WhatsApp

If when talking to your friends or family through WhatsApp video calls the image is cut or pixelated, we...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Stories about sexual abuse in the traditional music world being shared by women online

Women share stories about the comedy sector in Ireland that encouraged other women to share their own stories on...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Artificial IntelligenceBrian Adam -

GPT-3, the new OpenAI language model, is capable of programming, designing and even talking about politics or economics

OpenAI recently released in beta form the API of its latest language model, GPT-3. With this tool some developers...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Rise in Covid-19 cases in Belgium

Covid-19 cases in Belgium have risen and strict lockout restrictions have eased in the country say health officials there...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The OnePlus Nord is already here. After several years with problems with the price, OnePlus recovers the “North” with a new model that is not called Lite or Z, but OnePlus Nord, with very good features and a reasonable price: from 399 euros.

It has been a few years since the last time OnePlus ventured into the 300 – 400 euro band, in which other manufacturers such as Xiaomi or Realme have become strong. To see how the OnePlus Nord is compared to its competition We pitted it against the Poco F2 Pro, Realme X50 5G, OPPO Find X2 Lite, Samsung Galaxy A51 5G, Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, and Huawei P40 Lite 5G.

90 Hz is appreciated

With a starting price of 399 euros for the OnePlus Nord with 8 GB of RAM, the terminal is in the premium mid-range or the prelude to the traditional high-end. Although screens with a refresh rate above 60 Hz are the norm in the high-end range, 90 Hz like OnePlus Nord is still the exception.

The only terminal on our list with a higher refresh rate is the Realme X50 5G, which reaches 120 Hz on your LCD panel. Xiaomi’s POCO F2 Pro refreshes the screen at 60 Hz just like every neighbour, but the tactile response rate reaches 180 Hz: it is not the same, but something is something. The rest of the terminals remain at 60 Hz.

Oneplusnord

Speaking of screens, the AMOLED panel like the one included in the OnePlus Nord prevails in the vast majority of the competition, and with a diagonal that in all cases is around 6.5 inches. The only ones that are out of the norm are the Poco F2 Pro and the Huawei P40 Lite 5G, which bet on LCD and, therefore, are the only ones to integrate the fingerprint reader in the power button instead of under the screen.

5G for everyone and Snapdragon 865 for one

The OnePlus Nord is a mobile phone with 5G connectivity, something that shares all its competition, although from different sources. The Snapdragon 765G is still the most popular upper-mid-range 5G processor, and we have it in the Realme X50 5G, the OPPO Find X2 Lite and the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G. Two that sweep home are Samsung with its Exynos 980 on the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G and Huawei with the Kirin 820 5G on the Huawei P40 Lite 5G.

Oneplus

In the processor, Xiaomi goes a bit for free in the Poco F2 Pro, which raises the bar with the Snapdragon 865. It has more gross power, although less RAM than the OnePlus Nord. In fact, the OnePlus Nord stands out for being the only one in its price range to reach 12 GB of RAM. The 8GB base version is also larger than most alternatives, starting in all cases – except for the OPPO Find X2 Lite – at 6GB of RAM.

In processors, Snapdragon 765G and namesakes prevail with the exception of Poco F2 Pro, although in RAM and storage the OnePlus Nord stands out

On battery, the OnePlus Nord sits in the middle with its 4,115 mAh capacity and 30W fast charge. It is not the largest battery – the honour is taken by the Poco F2 Pro with 4,700 mAh – nor the fastest – the P40 Lite charges at 40W – but the truth is that almost all terminals have a similar capacity and fast charge 30W It has become the new standard for the range.

Four is the magic number

In the photographic field, it is noted that OnePlus, Realme and OPPO belong to the same matrix, with similar configurations based on a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle and a macro and bokeh sensor with a resolution to choose between 2 and 5 megapixels, as the case may be.

Op

Away from home, the truth is that there are not many more differences. Xiaomi and Samsung raise the resolution a bit on the Poco F2 Pro (64 + 13 + 5 + 2 MP) and the Galaxy A51 5G (48 + 12 + 5 + 5 MP), but the truth is that there are few surprises and everyone is betting on the quad camera on the back.

The OnePlus Nord is the only one with a dual front camera with a wide-angle

Ahead, the story changes. He OnePlus Nord mounts a dual front camera 32 + 8 megapixel, something not present in the competition except in the Realme X50 5G, and in this case, it is a 16 + 2-megapixel camera for portrait mode and not a more versatile wide-angle like the one in the Nord.

Those who prefer to have a clear screen without notch or drilling, They must direct their eyes to the Poco F2 Pro, the only one with a retractable front camera. In the rest, single or double perforation is imposed, except for the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and the OPPO Find X2 Lite, which have a drop-shaped notch.

Specifications comparison

Oneplusnordblue

As always, we leave you the full comparison table so you can compare the specifications that seem most relevant to your preferences. Comparing prices is complicated since no other model in the range has a 12 GB version and only one alternative coincides with having an 8/128 GB version (the OPPO Find X2 Lite, which is 70 euros more expensive than the OnePlus) .

Has OnePlus North recovered? Without a doubt, the OnePlus Nord presents great value for money when we compare it with its more direct rivals. Few of them start at 399 euros, and those that do have less RAM, worse cameras, worse screens or do not include pre-installed Google services.

OnePlus NordLittle F2 ProRealme X50 5GOPPO Find X2 LiteSamsung Galaxy A51 5GXiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5GHuawei P40 Lite 5G
screenAMOLED 6.44 ”
Full HD +
90 Hz		AMOLED 6.67 ”
Full HD +
Touch 180 Hz		IPS / LCD 6.57 ”
Full HD +
120 Hz		AMOLED 6.4 ”
Full HD +		AMOLED 6.5 ”
Full HD +		AMOLED 6.57 ”
Full HD +		6.5 “LCD
Full HD +
Dimensions and weight158.3 x 73.3 x 8.2mm
184 g.		163.3 x 75.4 x 8.9 mm
219 g.		163.8 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm
202 g.		160.3 x 74.3 x 7.96 mm
180 g		158.9 x 73.6 x 8.7mm
187 g		163.71 x 74.77 x 7.88 mm
192 g.		162.31 x 75 x 8.58 mm
189 g.
ProcessorSnapdragon 765GSnapdragon 865Snapdragon 765GSnapdragon 765GExynos 980Snapdragon 765GKirin 820 5G
RAM8/12 GB6/8 GB6 GB8 GB6 GB6 GB6 GB
Storage128/256 GB128/256 GB128 GB128 GB128 GB64/128 GB128 GB
Frontal camera32 MP f / 2.45
8 MP f / 2.45 wide angle		20 MP16 MP f / 2.0
2 MP f / 2.4 portrait		32 MP f / 2.032 MP f / 2.216 MP16 MP f / 2.0
Rear camera48 MP f / 1.75
8 MP f / 2.25 wide angle
2 MP f / 2.4 macro
5 MP f / 2.4 bokeh		64 MP
13 MP wide angle
5 MP telephoto + macro
2 MP bokeh		48 MP f / 1.8
2 MP f / 2.4 macro
8 MP f / 2.3 wide angle
2 MP f / 2.4 monochrome		48 MP f / 1.7
8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle
2 MP f / 2.4 monochrome
2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh		48 MP f / 2.0
12 MP f / 2.2 wide angle
5 MP f / 2.4 macro
5 MP f / 2.2 depth		48 MP f / 1.79
8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle
2 MP macro
2 MP bokeh		64 MP f / 1.8
8 MP f / 2.4 wide angle
2 MP f / 2.4 macro
2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh
Battery4115 mAh
30W fast charge		4,700 mAh
30W fast charge		4,200 mAh
30W fast charge		4025 mAh
30W fast charge		4,500 mAh
Fast charge 15W		4,160 mAh
20W fast charge		4,000 mAh
SuperCharge 40W
Operating systemAndroid 10
OxygenOS 10.5		Android 10
MIUI 11		Android 10
Realme UI		Android 10
ColorOS 7		Android 10
Samsung One UI 2.0		Android 10
MIUI 11		Android 10
EMUI 10.1
Without Google Mobile Services
Others5G
Fingerprint reader on the screen		5G
Fingerprint reader on the screen		5G
Fingerprint reader on the side		5G
Fingerprint reader on the screen		5G
Fingerprint reader on the screen		5G
Fingerprint reader on the screen		5G
Fingerprint reader on the side
Price8/128 GB – 399 euros

 

12/256 GB – 499 euros

6/128 GB – 430 euros

 

8/256 GB – 529 euros

6/128 GB – 349 euros8/128 GB – 469 euros6/128 GB – 440 euros6/64 GB – 349 euros

 

6/128 GB – 399 euros

6/128 GB – 362 euros

More Articles Like This

More security for your Android: Access Dots alerts you if an app uses the microphone or the camera

Android Brian Adam -
Given the risk that an application uses the micro or the mobile camera without realizing why not have a system that alerts you to such...
Read more

Elon Musk, growing heritage: he is the fifth richest person in the world

Tech News Brian Adam -
The golden Monday not only benefited Jeff Bezos, who recorded an impressive increase yesterday, but also Elon Musk. To reveal it Forbes, according to...
Read more

Here is the ranking of the worst passwords of the year: 123456 is always first

Cybersecurity Brian Adam -
Splashdata has drawn up, as per protocol, the most dangerous passwords among those used by users and present in leaks published on the net...
Read more

How to activate and how the Windows 10 Timeline works

How to? Brian Adam -
Windows 10 came as a revamped and modern operating system. Since its launch, there were many new features of the system, however, with each...
Read more

AMD announces new Ryzen 4000 desktop processors with integrated Radeon GPU

Computing Brian Adam -
AMD today presented new desktop processors of the Ryzen 4000 series, with integrated Radeon graphics. Based on the 7nm process and Zen 2 architecture,...
Read more

OnePlus Nord, the first impressions on the good-priced 5G smartphone

Android Brian Adam -
OnePlus launches the smartphone with which it wants to try to return to the origins, better balancing the price-performance ratio. In these days we are...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY