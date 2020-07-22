OnePlus Nord, a return to the origins to fight in the competitive mid-range with 5G

After numerous leaks and advances from the brand itself we already have among us the new OnePlus Nord, the latest creation of the manufacturer and the one that aspires to recover the original spirit of OnePlus. And the truth is that you have reasons to do so: the Nord is a phone with great hardware at a sufficiently contained price.

Let’s welcome OnePlus Nord, the new generation of ‘cheap’ phones within the brand. Willing to earn a well-deserved position in the mid-range ‘with aspirations’, OnePlus has redefined its catalogue to return to its origins, those with whom he presented his first smartphone: the OnePlus One. The Nord is not a high range at a knockdown price, but an excellent mid-range with everything anyone needs and without an excess price. And with 5G, something almost mandatory to highlight in this 2020.

OnePlus Nord datasheet

OnePlus Nord DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 158.3 x 73.3 x 8.2mm

184 grams SCREEN Fluid AMOLED with 6.44-inch FHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels)

20: 9 ratio

90 Hz

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G GPU Adreno 620 RAM 8/12 GB DDR4X INTERNAL STORAGE 128/256 GB UFS 2.1 REAR CAMERA Quadruple camera:

48 MP (Sony IMX586), f / 1.75, 0.8 μm pixel size, optical stabilization (OIS + EIS)

8 MP ultra wide angle, f / 2.25, 119º width

2 MP macro camera, f / 2.4

5 MP depth sensor, f / 2.4 FRONT CAMERA Dual camera:

32 MP (Sony IMX616), f / 2.45, 72.5º width, 0.8 μm pixel size, optical stabilization (EIS)

8MP ultra wide-angle, f / 2.45, 105º width BATTERY 4,115 mAh

30W Warp Charge 30T fast charge OPERATING SYSTEM Android 10

OxygenOS 10.5 CONNECTIVITY 5G (SA and NSA)

Dual WiFi

Bluetooth 5.1

Dual gps

NFC

USB C

Dual SIM OTHERS Optical fingerprint reader under the screen

Alert Slider

Linear vibration motor PRICE 399 euros

Great hardware, in the OnePlus line

The great promise of the OnePlus Nord continues the company’s mantra as it aspires to offer a lot for quite a bit. In this sense, hardware is more than powerful on paper; starting with the chosen SoC, the Snapdragon 765G. This processor offers good performance without underestimating the high connectivity capabilities: The OnePlus Nord offers compatibility with 5G SA and NSA networks. Given the final price, it is placed in line with the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite, Moto G 5G Plus and Realme X50, three tough opponents that you will have to face.

With versions starting at 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage the OnePlus Nord is well served to keep up to date for quite a long time. It continues to dispense with SD memory, an addition that it would not have been bad for him in the price segment he is targeting. And without escaping the set, excellent connectivity, championed by 5G: NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band GPS or the fingerprint sensor under the screen.

With an attractive design, and with an excellent construction supported by the aluminum body and double-sided glass, The OnePlus Nord offers a 6.44-inch Optic AMOLED display It does not dispense with the refresh rate at 90 HZ, nor with the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Without curves and with a hole for the double camera, the front of the OnePlus Nord is well used.

Photographic experience inherited from the superior OnePlus

The quad rear camera, placed vertically on the upper face, features a main sensor championed by the more well-known 48-megapixel Sony IMX586. The best is that OnePlus does not dispense with image stabilization on this phone, both mechanical (OIS) and electronic (EIS). In addition, the OnePlus Nord offers an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle secondary sensor with an aperture that appears to be somewhat fair. And it is a pity that they do not bet on the telephoto; replacing it with a macro camera. Finally, the already habitual independent sensor to capture the depth also has its hole in the photographic module.

The front camera is duplicated with the idea of ​​diversifying the options when taking selfies. To one side of the hole in the screen is a 32 megapixel Sony IMX616 sensor with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle. This set should yield a better experience with self-portraits, both in photography and video.

OnePlus debuts in the dual front camera with the onePlus Nord: more options for capturing group selfies

The OnePlus Nord can record in 4K and 30 fps, both front and rear (the front camera achieves 60 fps at full resolution). As usual in OnePlus, your camera app Includes professional mode with RAW save, it has portrait mode, night mode, HDR and also automatic detection of settings using Artificial Intelligence.

Fast charging and battery life up to its older siblings

OnePlus transfers its 30W fast charge (Warp Charge 30T) to the most contained model in the family. Also, its 4,115 mAh capacity predict the two days of use without too much complication, at least on paper. Features are completed with the included USB C; connector to be shared for audio output since the OnePlus Nord lacks a 3.5mm jack.

Too bad that the ‘containment’ of the OnePlus Nord makes you do without wireless charging, would have been a great addition

One of the characteristic details of OnePlus is not absent from the new model: the Alert Slider sound mode selector. Located on the right side of the phone, and above the power button, with the slider it is possible to put the phone in silence, in vibration or activate the sound by simply moving the switch.

The OnePlus Nord is a phone that looks elegant, very well designed, with smooth lines for the corners, curved glass for the rear face and with a large size that does not seem exaggerated. It is not exactly light, you will have to have it in hand to check the sensations it offers in the grip.

OnePlus Nord price and availability

The OnePlus Nord is available in two different colours: blue (Blue Marble) and grey (Gray Onyx). The prices for the different versions are as follows: