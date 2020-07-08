OnePlus makes the OnePlus Nord release date official: July 21

The wait has not yet come to an end, but at least we already know the official date on which OnePlus will unveil its cheapest mobile in recent years: OnePlus Nord will be officially presented on July 21, 2020. It will be during a streaming event using augmented reality.

With the cost of the components, and the continuous price rises of the highest range, the evolution of OnePlus price has been on the rise; with a cost that has touched the ceiling this year with the OnePlus 8 Pro: 1,000 euros for the most expensive version. It cannot be said that the mobile phone has just the right features because the truth is that it offers what almost anyone could want, but it is a fact that the brand has somewhat neglected its high-end mantra at a more affordable price. Precisely, with the next OnePlus Nord the manufacturer plans to compensate. And we already know when it will be presented.

The presentation will be viewed with an RA application

After several days of rumours, and after OnePlus mistakenly released the date of the event, it is finally official: OnePlus Nord will be presented definitively on July 21. And it will not be any event since it has an augmented reality application that can be downloaded already on Android and also on iOS devices (currently not available). Through the app, you will not only see the event, but it will also open the door to the virtual test of the future, OnePlus Nord.

The phone had a first early sale last week with a 100-unit flash sale that lasted a few seconds. Tomorrow, Wednesday, another 900 units of OnePlus Nord will go on sale (in advance), mobile of which we hardly know details. Yes, we know that will have a Snapdragon 765 and will be equipped with 5G. In addition, the mobile has a first-rate photographic set (always according to OnePlus) with an image stabilizer included. The design should not stray too far from what has already been seen in the brand and will have multiple cameras on the back with a vertical module anchored to the upper left of the rear face.

We will have to wait until July 21 to officially know the OnePlus Nord, a somewhat more accessible mobile than the OnePlus 8 since, according to the brand, it will be worth around 500 euros. In addition, whoever wants to opt for the advance sale has a great new opportunity at 10:00 hours in Spain on the OnePlus website.