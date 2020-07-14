OnePlus launches the new OnePlus Nord smartphone line: pre-orders from tomorrow!

OnePlus today announces the expansion of its smartphone portfolio with the OnePlus Nord product line, which according to the manufacturer will make the premium experience accessible to even more users following the company’s classic commercial strategy.

About that, OnePlus has announced the introduction of new products at more affordable prices, based on the requests and feedback received from the user community, which expressed a strong desire to have a more accessible smartphone capable of incorporating the high product standards and user experience typical of high-end smartphones branded OnePlus.

“The launch of the OnePlus Nord product line marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for OnePlus. The ‘Never Settle’ spirit is focused on sharing the best technology and the best products with the world, but it is also about challenging ourselves and going beyond our comfort zone. We are immensely proud of our flagships and will continue to create them for our users. We are now excited to share the OnePlus experience with an even greater number of users around the world through this new product line” Said Pete Lau, founder and CEO of OnePlus.

The first device of the new line will be available in Europe and India while in North America a limited circle of users will be available through a limited beta program after launch.

For all the details, please refer to the OnePlus Nord website, where we read that i pre-orders will start at 10:00 tomorrow 1 July 2020.